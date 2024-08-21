‘They Always Look Out For Me’: Adam Sandler Says His Daughters Encourage Him To Take Better Care Of His Health

There's a common saying that health is wealth, and it looks like popular comedian and actor Adam Sandler's kids take it quite seriously. While speaking to PEOPLE at the New York City premiere of his Netflix comedy special "Adam Sandler: Love You" on August 20, 2024, the popular personality revealed that his daughters Sadie, 18, and Sunny, 15, encourage him to look after his health.

"They always look out for me and my health just like I used to with my dad," Sandler says. "You go, 'Man, I want this guy around,' so I used to scream at my dad to quit smoking, and my kids scream at me to just calm down and try to eat a little more like a normal person," he humorously added.

This came after the actor revealed on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast sometime at the beginning of this month that Sadie suggested he get the same trainer he had during filming for his 2008 movie You Don't Mess with the Zohan.

Later, he opened up about his fitness struggles and admitted that his body could not support him to exercise like he used to before. He acknowledged that he did gain some weight as he only played basketball and then ate afterward, hinting that it's incredibly difficult to stay in shape as one ages.

He further recalled how his daughter Sadie keeps telling him to get back his previous trainer from the 2008 film and questions him on why he let him go in the first place. "I just can't get back in there... She's right about everything [but] I don't promise her. I go, 'Let me think about that; that's a good idea,'" he added.

Sandler's daughters Sadie and Sunny, whom he shares with his wife Jackie Sandler, have appeared in several of their father's films over the years, including his 2020 Netflix movie Hubie Halloween. But it wasn't until 2023 that they landed starring roles.

Like her older sister, Sunny has appeared in several of her father's movies, including Grown Ups, Blended, and Murder Mystery. In addition to her acting roles, Sunny also has a passion for singing. In June 2019, she performed a song from The Greatest Showman onstage during one of her father's comedy shows.

Meanwhile, Sandler also loves his two adorable girls immensely and does not fail to show love with sweet gestures for them. For instance, he took his daughters to the Los Angeles premiere of Taylor Swift's concert film, and following the screening, the pop icon posed for some photos with the two girls.

