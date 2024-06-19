‘They Don't Care’: Lady Danbury Actress Adjoa Andoh Reveals Kids' Reaction To Her Bridgerton Fame

It doesn't matter that Adjoa Andoh is well-known to her children. Known to Netflix viewers worldwide as Lady Danbury in the popular period drama Bridgerton, the 61-year-old actress has three children: Liam, 28, and Jesse, 27, with her husband Howard Cunnell, and Daisy, 33, from a previous relationship.

However, she insisted that everything was still normal for her children. She added that she was always a jobbing actress before achieving international fame. She stated on the UK television show Loose Women that her children do not care about her fame.

"They only want to know whether the fridge contains food. They ask if £20 could be added to their account. This is because that is their desired outcome. They are genuinely proud of me for growing up with it," she explained.

Adjoa's work-life balance and career highlights

Adjoa mentioned that she had children throughout her entire work existence. In the same week that she started her first Equity job, she also found out she was expecting her first child.

"'That's what mom does,' they merely say," she shared. "It just meant that she was too busy to go to the sports day and that her hurried lunch preparation was the cause of her shoddy meal preparation. All of it is done in that manner, and she is just their mom."

From theater to global recognition

The actress began her career in theater before starring in several British films and television shows, such as Adulthood. She did concede, though, that having a part in a worldwide phenomenon such as Bridgerton has allowed her to reach a global fan base.

She stated that being in that position is truly unique because there is so much love in the room for it. "It's incredible to be part of something like that," she mentioned.

