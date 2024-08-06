'They Don’t Need To Be Broken Up': Danielle Fishel Talks About Other Ending For Her Character Topanga And Ben Savage On Boy Meets World

Danielle Fishel, who played Topanga on Boy Meets World, revealed she wouldn't have had her and Ben Savage’s characters get married if she had the choice.

In the latest episode of the Boy Meets World rewatch podcast, Pod Meets World, fans asked the cast their burning questions about the show. One fan wanted to know what Fishel, Rider Strong, and Will Friedle would change about the series.

Fishel admitted, “I don’t think I would have Cory (Savage) and Topanga (Fishel) get married,” She explained, “I think I might have her still do the proposal and maybe he still says yes, [and] we go through the whole planning. Then, we end up deciding it’s maybe not the right choice for us now.”

Fishel clarified “They don’t need to be broken up, maybe we just save the marriage aspect for the end of the show and not spend the last full year of the show married.”

Friedle called her opinion a “hot take,” and Strong agreed, noting it was a surprising viewpoint. Fishel explained that after her character married Cory, the writers had to create new, more dramatic situations, which she didn’t enjoy as much. She felt they could have explored more stories with Cory and Topanga as a couple but not yet married.

Friedle said he would have kept the character Stuart Minkus, played by Lee Norris, who appeared mainly in the first season and returned in season 5. He believed there was a lot of comedy to be explored with Minkus as part of the friend group with Fishel, Strong, and Savage's characters.

He said, “There was so much comedy to be mined there, and the relationship between the four of them as a group, as a friend group, I think they missed an awful lot of funny by getting rid of Lee.”

Friedle also mentioned he would have liked to keep Anthony Tyler Quinn, who played Jonathan Turner, around longer. Turner was on the show from 1994 to 1997 and later reunited with the cast for Girl Meets World. Strong agreed with Friedle, praising Norris’ acting but felt that keeping Quinn would have made the later seasons feel more grounded.

Boy Meets World is available to stream on Disney+ and ABC Networks.

