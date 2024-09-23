'They Seem Even More...': Here's Where Justin Bieber And Hailey Bieber's Relationship Stand After Welcoming Son Jack

Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, welcomed their first child together, a son named Jack Blues Bieber, on August 23. Since his birth, the couple has been embracing their roles as parents, as a source recently revealed that they seem "more in love" than ever. The insider also mentioned that the couple had a 'quiet celebration' for their sixth wedding anniversary on September 13.

Hailey Bieber and her husband tied the knot in September 2018 in New York City. Since then, the couple has been together and often delights fans by sharing adorable images of each other on social media. Read on further to know more details!

According to People magazine, a source recently told the publication that the couple is extremely grateful and are delighted since they welcomed their son, noting, "They seem even more in love since the baby arrived." The source also dished that Hailey and Justin, who recently marked their sixth wedding anniversary, had a "quiet" celebration.

The insider added that the model is "feeling great" that her husband is encouraging her to reconnect with friends and that she has "been out a few times without the baby." The source told the publication that Justin Bieber has been in a "happy bubble" since welcoming their baby boy," adding that the 30-year-old artist wants to "focus on being a great dad and husband."

Last month, a source revealed to the publication that Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber's son, Jack Blues, is everything they had ever hoped for, noting that he is already a "great" father to their first baby.

The source mentioned that the pregnancy was something the couple had wished and "prayed" for, noting the day they learned that the Rhode founder was pregnant was the best day ever for her husband. The source added that the Sorry singer was overjoyed, and the news came as a big celebration for the pair.

Meanwhile, Hailey Bieber shared with W magazine in its July cover story that she could have kept her pregnancy a secret until the end, but she didn’t like the "stress" of hiding it.

The model told the outlet that, at the time, she felt she was keeping a big secret and wanted the "freedom" to go out and enjoy her life. She said, "I didn’t have a belly, really, until I was six months pregnant, which was when I announced it. I was able to wear big jackets and stuff."

After six months, she ultimately confirmed the news on social media, announcing in May 2024 that she and her husband, Justin Bieber, are expecting their first baby together.