'He's Unbelievably Cute': Stephen Baldwin Shares Update On Hailey And Justin Bieber's Son Jack Blues Bieber

Stephen Baldwin recently expressed excitement about his daughter Hailey Bieber’s son, Jack Blues Bieber, and reflected on becoming a grandfather. Hailey and her husband, Justin Bieber, announced the birth of their first child on social media, giving fans a peek at their son's feet and revealing his name. Read on further to know more details!

In a recent interview with People magazine, Stephen Baldwin reflected on becoming a grandpa and described Jack Blues Bieber as incredibly adorable. He told the publication that he has been hanging out with his four-year-old granddaughter Iris (his elder daughter Alaia's child).

The actor added that he's in town to celebrate her fourth birthday and for the launch of the podcast [One Bad Movie], noting, "And of course, here comes Jack Blues Bieber. And yeah, he's just, I don't want to say too much. He's unbelievably cute, and the world will see him soon."

Hailey Bieber and her husband, Justin Bieber, who tied the knot in 2018, shared the exciting news of the arrival of their first baby on a sweet social media post on August 23, 2024, and confirmed the name of their son, writing in the caption, "WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER."

After their announcement, Bieber's mother, Pattie Mallette, congratulated the new parents. In a heartfelt message she shared on X, Mallette wrote, "CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber & Hailey." She added, "I LOVE YOU FOREVER BABY JACK!!"

Shortly after, Baldwin reshared the post along with a note, saying, "Congratulations to you, and may God continue to bless our family."

However, despite Stephen Baldwin's continued support towards his daughter and her relationship, Hailey Bieber revealed in July that she is not "close" with her family at this point in her life. In a previous interview with W magazine, the Rhode beauty founder shared that she is not "super close" with her family because she feels "independent." However, she noted that she has very fond and beautiful memories of her childhood and upbringing.

Meanwhile, last month, a source revealed to PEOPLE that the Never Say Never singer and his wife, Hailey Bieber's son, Jack Blues, is everything they had ever hoped for, noting that he is already a "great" father.

The source explained that the pregnancy was something the couple had eagerly wished and "prayed" for, saying that the day they learned Hailey was pregnant was the best day ever for the Sorry hitmaker. The source added that Justin was overjoyed, and the news came as a big celebration for the couple.