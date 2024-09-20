‘They Were Rocks For Me’: Whoopi Goldberg Talks About Her Bond With Late Actors Christopher Reeves And Robin Williams

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

Whoopi Goldberg truly had rich friendships as she expressed her bond with Christopher Reeves and Robin Williams during the latest episode of The View. While talking about her friendship with them, she said, “They were rocks to me.”

On the episode aired on Thursday, September 19, the co-hosts of the talk show welcomed Reeves' children Matthew, Alexandra, and William to discuss his upcoming documentary Super/Man: The Christopher Reeves Story.

The Hostin mentioned that the late star directed Goldberg and Glenn Close in a 1997 project titled In the Gloaming, which was one of his initial ventures after his accident. She asked Goldberg if she recalled working with him.

Reflecting on her experience, the Sister Act star shared about being “shocked” when he gave her a call. She asked him if he was sure about that, and he responded, “Yeah, I want you.” After which she said, “Okay.” He then asked her, “Don’t you wanna know what it is?” to which Goldberg answered, “I don’t want to know. Whatever you want.”

The movie was made for television, and it talked about an individual named Danny who was diagnosed with AIDS. It also starred Bridget Fonda and Robert Sean Leonard.

While talking about her friendship with Reeves and Williams, she expressed, “I was lucky enough to have Robin and Christopher in my life, yeah, and so to me, those two men were rocks. They were rocks for me.”

Goldberg said that she did not see them all the time, but they were never away from her “soul” because they taught them how to “figure out” and move ahead. Goldberg mentioned that she “had the greatest time. I was lucky.”

After nine years of spinal cord injury that left him in a wheelchair, he died of heart failure at age 52, in 2004. Williams passed away because of suicide at 63 years old in 2014.

The upcoming documentary about Reeves has interviews with Goldberg, Jeff Daniels, Susan Sarandon, and Close, who, in the documentary shared about feeling that if Reeves was alive, Williams would be still around as well.

It also consists of conversations with Reeves's friends and family and also the archival clip of Williams and Revees’s late wife Dana, who died of lung cancer in 2006.

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeves Story will be released in select theaters on September 21 and on September 25, which would have been his 72nd birthday, it will have an encore presentation.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

