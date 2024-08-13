'This Is Me Waiting Patiently...': Valerie Bertinelli Shares Glamorous Swimsuit Selfie As She Celebrates 'Last Dog Day Of Summer'

Valerie Bertinelli recently shared a glamorous selfie of herself donning a swimsuit as the actress marked the end of the summer. Bertinelli also revealed some intriguing details in the caption of her post about how she had spent years not knowing the meaning of the term last dog day of summer. She mentioned that out of curiosity, she decided to look it up. Read on further to learn what the One Day at a Time actress found about it after her research!

Valerie Bertinelli recently posted a beautiful poolside selfie on her Instagram as she revealed how she found out what the 'last dog day of summer' phrase meant. Bertinelli looked stunning, wearing a black polka dot swimwear, which she paired with a straw hat and glasses. The actress captioned the post, "August 11. The last dog day of summer. I have spent 64 years not knowing what that actually meant, so I looked it up."

The Night Sins actress further mentioned that she delved into celestial knowledge to uncover the true meaning behind this term, noting that the "dog days" have nothing to do with dogs but are instead related to Sirius, the brightest star, known as the dog star. She explained that the dog days of summer refer to the 20 days before and the 20 days after Sirius becomes visible in the east, just before sunrise when the sky is still dark.

ALSO READ: ‘Not An Easy Thing': Valerie Bertinelli Opens Up About Trusting New Partner After Previous Heartbreak

ALSO READ: Who Is Valerie Bertinelli's Son Wolfgang Van Halen? Know More About The Grammy Nominated Musician

Bertinelli added, "And it’s hot as f**k. Anyway, this is me waiting patiently for the fall equinox," followed by a winking face with a tongue emoji.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with PEOPLE magazine, Valerie Bertinelli opened up about her sobriety journey and how her life has changed. She told the publication that her most noticeable change since cutting out the alcohol is that she finds it "easier" to quickly gain clarity about what she needs to do and manage her life, even amidst struggles and challenges.

The actress added that she feels good when she wakes up in the morning and no longer experiences grogginess and tiredness. In July, Bertinelli posted a photo of herself on social media, celebrating "six months" of no alcohol.