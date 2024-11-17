‘This Is The Circus’: Hallmark’s Andrew Walker And Ashley Williams Talk About Filming Kissing Scenes In Movies

Famous Hallmark filmstars Andrew Walker and Ashley Williams, who shared the screen space together in Jingle Bell Run (which was released on November 16), spoke about shooting the scenes where they lock lips onscreen, acting out that romantic moment.

While conversing with People magazine about it, Walker expressed, “This is the circus. It's a freak show.” He talked about being used to that now, but they had their kissing scene at the end of last week and it was always more “strange” to do it when you know the other person well. He said that he knows his co-star’s husband very well and they are “good friends.”

Along with being co-stars, the onscreen pair are actually neighbors in real life. Both the actors, along with their respective spouses worked with one another on the Dance Party To End Alzheimers.

Williams recalled to People magazine that when he initially got a call about this film, they said that it was The Amazing Race but at Christmas and then they mentioned Walker’s name as her co-star, upon hearing this, she asked where she should sign up.

The actress said that they lived two minutes away from one another and that both of them had two sons who are exactly the same age and who adored one another. Williams expressed not believing they had never acted in a film together before. She expressed that it was a “dream come true.”

Williams along with her husband, Neal Dodson, has two kids, Gus,10, and Odie,7, and Walker along with his spouse, Cassandra Troy share, West,10, and Wolf,4.

While speaking with the outlet, Walker shared a story about his new film. He said that his 10-year-old was in his car and asked that he was talking to Jonah and he said that Walker and Gus’s mom would be making out in the next film.

Williams reacted with, “The 9-year-old gossip train! We made it on there!" adding, "The fact that they said 'making out' makes me think that they don't understand at all.”

Walker stated that when he watches his previous film with his family, the minute the kiss scene appears, his sons will look at him. The actor added that his 4-year-old would say "Daddy, you can't do that!" or he would be silent and then attempt to physically hurt his father a little bit after.

As far as Walker’s and William's Jingle Bell Run goes, it is available to be streamed on Peacock.

