Taylor Swift Credits Swifties for Securing Six Grammy Nominations for TTPD: 'Everything Is a Reflection of Your Passion'

Taylor Swift will never stop being grateful to the Swifties! As the pop titan returned to the stage for the Canada leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour on Thursday, November 14, she thanked her devoted fans for embracing her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, which has been nominated in six categories at the 2025 Grammys.

Notably, one nomination is for Album of the Year, making Swift the first woman to receive seven nominations in that category. She has won four out of those seven times.

Swift announced TTPD, her 11th studio album, at the 2024 Grammy Awards while accepting the award for Best Pop Vocal Album. At the time, she described the album as a “really emotional” endeavor.

“You guys did something so amazing over the course of the last few months,” Swift told fans during Thursday's concert, as captured in a fan video. “I just mean by embracing The Tortured Poets Department, the album. It’s truly blown my mind because it’s really emotional for me that this album—I wrote it during the Eras Tour.”

The Fortnight also walked the concertgoers through the process of creating the album and preparing to incorporate it into the Eras Tour's setlist, all while keeping the project a secret because she wanted to surprise her fans.

Reflecting on the album’s success, Swift added, “And the most recent thing you did, because everything that happens is a direct reflection of the passion that you show, is you guys got this album nominated for six Grammys.”

“It’s so unbelievable, so thank you.”

Swift will conclude her Eras Tour in Vancouver on December 8 after being on the road for 22 months.

On the personal front, speculation about Taylor Swift spending Thanksgiving with her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s family recently made headlines. However, Travis’s mother, Donna Kelce, was quick to quash the rumors, noting that her potential daughter-in-law is busy with her final Eras Tour shows (though Swift does have a 13-day gap between her six shows in Toronto and three in Vancouver).

Donna also mentioned that the Kelce family doesn’t have any grand Thanksgiving plans yet, as they’ll likely be busy gearing up to cheer Travis on in his game against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, the day after Thanksgiving.

