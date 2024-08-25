'Thor Is In Romania': Chris Hemsworth Sends Fans Into A Frenzy As He Plays Drums In Surprise Ed Sheeran Concert Appearance

While fans are trying to figure out why Thor was crying in Deadpool & Wolverine, Chris Hemsworth has been busy filming the second season of his Disney+ series from National Geographic titled Limitless with Chris Hemsworth. One of his shooting stops happens to be Ed Sheeran's concert in Romania where the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga actor surprised 70,000 fans when he appeared on stage.

During Sheeran's The Mathematics Tour Saturday night show at Bucharest National Arena in Romania, the Australian-born movie star took to the stage to play drums for Sheeran’s hit song Thinking Out Loud. After the concert ended, Ed Sheeran rushed to Instagram with the thrilling news that Chris had been taught how to play the drums specifically for this performance at a stadium.

In his caption, he stated that Chris had contacted him and informed him about his plans to do a film documenting his journey on cognitive health and how learning a musical instrument helps. The video began with a light-hearted comment from Chris admitting that he’d “given it some thought” and was prepared to take on such a challenge.

Fans expressed their excitement on social media with one user exclaiming, "Thor is in Romania" followed by a bunch of fire emojis, while another fan wrote, "Apparently Chris Hemsworth'new job is being Ed Sheeran's drummer."

Someone else pointed out, "Ed Sheeran, Calum Scott & Chris Hemsworth all in one night, same place, same stage. What a night to be alive." Others screamed online, "I JUST SAW CHRIS HEMSWORTH AT THE ED SHEERAN CONCERT" with snaps of the Extraction 2 star on stage.

Limitless follows Hemsworth as he embarks on new physical and mental challenges suggested by experts or mentors along his endeavor to “live better for longer.” To attain this objective, the actor travels around the world looking for secret recipes promoting cognitive functioning and improving overall fitness levels. Tom Watt-Smith and Jane Root serve as executive producers of season two of the series, with Arif Nurmohamed working as co-executive producer.

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran will continue his tour into 2024 with stops in Bulgaria, Cyprus and Brazil to come before more dates abroad next year. Chris Hemsworth has recently voiced a character in Transformers One alongside his Avengers co-star Scarlett Johansson.

