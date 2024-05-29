Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Features Cameo From A Key Character You Might Have Missed; Details Here

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers about Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the latest installment of the Mad Max film series stands out in more ways than one. This is the first time fans got, not only a glimpse but a full-length movie about the backstory of one of the greatest characters in the franchise. But amidst the untamed escapades of Furiosa, George Miller did not miss out on the chance to integrate a fleeting yet significant plot about the biggest hero.

Anya Taylor-Joy replaces the original Imperator Furiosa Charlize Theron from 2015’s Fury Road, taking on as young Furiosa out to avenge her mother’s death and find her way back home after she is abducted by Warlord Dementus. Following an intense road battle, fans saw a silhouette prying on Furiosa while she trudges through the desert.

Furiosa does not miss out on a Mad Max cameo

For those wondering if Furiosa is the first Mad Max film that does not even make a transitory reference to the titular hero, it's not. In a blink-and-miss moment, the movie presents a Mad Max cameo. Fans don't catch an explicit glimpse of Tom Hardy's character, but rather a silhouette of Mad Max watching Furiosa take on the desert single-handedly from afar.

Furiosa fights off assailants from the Biker Horde while her ally Tom Burke’s Jack is killed in the battle and she loses an arm; she finds her escape into the desert. The following scene shows someone watching over Furiosa.

The black V8 Interceptor, symbolic of Mad Max, breaks the anticipated cameo in the film that many might have failed to notice. As intended by Miller, the prequel then fits into the Fury Road team-up of the feisty duo. According to Radio Times, the scene was not portrayed by Tom Hardy himself but by his stunt double, Jacob Tomuri.

Since the first Mad Max film in 1979, the franchise has leaned heavily on Max Rockatansky until 2015’s Fury Road. But what the latter did is, it introduced another fan-favorite character Imperator Furiosa, famously portrayed by Oscar winner Charlize Theron.

George Miller decided to ditch the archetype and explored the compelling backstory of how Imperator Furiosa ended up fighting evils in the dystopian desert in Victoria, Australia. Hence, Anya Taylor-Joy had big shoes to fill, and she did quite right.

However, while writing the Fury Road script, Miller and fellow writers ended up creating a whole novella about Mad Max’s origin story. Now, since Furiosa is a prequel to Fury Road, the makers had to be certain that Max Rockatansky was lurking around the end of Furiosa to rightly blend with the Fury Road storyline. Hence, the fleeting cameo did all the work.

George Miller insinuated future plans for Mad Max films

Now that Furiosa has got her backstory, the burning question is - will Max Rockatansky finally get one too? Well, the hopes are high because the next installment is entitled, Mad Max: The Wasteland and will likely delve into Mad Max’s origin story before landing into the dystopian desert.

Though we got a Furiosa backstory first, filmmaker Miller had originally penned Mad Max’s origin story as a preparation for 2015’s Fury Road, way before. Miller hinted that Furiosa’s success will influence how soon they shall get into The Wasteland’s development, per Entertainment Weekly. But more likely or not, it’s going to be another Fury Road prequel.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is out in theatres now.

