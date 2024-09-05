Many wait for years to meet their idol, but Kim Kardashian is literally friends with hers. Kim finally met Jennifer Lopez after years of admiring and idolizing her. Furthermore, it's evident that the two grew close friends after initially meeting one another, which must have been absolutely perplexing for Kim K.

It turns out that Kim had always looked up to JLo even before they had ever met. In 2018, she shared via a series of Instagram stories that she loved living a luxurious lifestyle in part because of Jennifer, who she would often watch and imitate everything from.

She continued by saying that she wanted to be just like her idol and would even study the minute aspects, such as her shoes, makeup, and hair, copying all of these elements and incorporating them into her own lifestyle.

Kim's mother, Kris Jenner, once expressed her love for JLo, stating that she was a huge fan of hers, so it appears that this is also a case of like mother, like daughter. However, who is to blame for them? J-Lo is an incredible triple threat who has had a huge impression on the world with her singing, acting, and dancing.

Alex Rodriguez once talked candidly about the "very, very close" relationship between the reality TV star and business mogul Kim Kardashian and his former fiancée Jennifer Lopez. Rodriguez told PEOPLE, that Kim and Jennifer are very, very close, and she's almost like a mentee of Jennifer, and Jennifer's mentored her a lot over the years.

The former MLB player emphasized the mutual mentorship that has grown over the years, highlighting the dynamics of their relationship. Their conversation went "back and forth," according to Rodriguez, showing the depth and stability of their bond. He said that he enjoyed being with Kardashian, saying that it was "nice to do anything with Kim and our family."

Furthermore, Rodriguez gave an insight into their hangout sessions, revealing that the three of them frequently spent holidays together, enjoying movie evenings, karaoke, and other activities.

