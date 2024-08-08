A Complete List Of Jennifer Lopez’s Relationships Over The Years

Jennifer Lopez is well-known for her successful career in music and film, but she has also made headlines for her high-profile relationships. Lopez has had many famous relationships, including marriages, engagements, and rumored flings.

Her love life has sparked interest, particularly since her recent reunion with Ben Affleck. Here's a look at Jennifer Lopez's romantic history, covering all of her relationships from the past to the present.

Jennifer Lopez’s relationships complete timeline:

Ben Affleck (2021—Present)

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindled their romance in April 2021, nearly two decades after breaking off their first engagement. Their relationship grew quickly, and Affleck proposed for the second time in April 2022.

Lopez described the proposal in her fan newsletter, On the JLo, as a magical moment: “Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed. I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time.”

The couple married in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony in July 2022, followed by a lavish wedding in Georgia a month later. Lopez's upcoming album, This Is Me... Now, was inspired by her rekindled romance with Affleck.

"When he came back into my life, again the same thing happened, where I felt so inspired and so overtaken with emotion that it was just pouring out of me," Lopez told the music service. Affleck also praised Lopez, describing her as brilliant and crediting her for assisting him in every conceivable way.

Alex Rodriguez (2017—2021)

Lopez's relationship with MLB superstar Alex Rodriguez began in 2017, more than a decade after they first met at a Yankees game in 2005. The couple quickly rose to fame in Hollywood, attending major events such as the Met Gala and the Grammys. They became engaged in 2019, but their wedding was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lopez and Rodriguez announced their split in April 2021, stating that they would be better off as friends. They said that they have realized they are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. Lopez ended the engagement due to trust issues, according to a source after months of questioning things and fighting, Jennifer felt like she could no longer trust Alex anymore.

Drake (2016)

Jennifer Lopez was rumored to be dating rapper Drake after he was spotted at her Las Vegas residency in 2016. The two exchanged several intimate Instagram posts, causing speculation about their relationship.

However, Lopez clarified in an interview with The Daily Show that they were not together. "Let me clear this up," she said. "I am not with Drake." Drake appeared to reference the end of their fling in his 2018 track Diplomatic Immunity, rapping, "2010 was when I lost my halo / 2017 I lost a J.Lo."

Casper Smart (2011—2016)

Lopez started dating her backup dancer, Casper Smart, shortly after splitting from Marc Anthony in 2011. They had an on-and-off relationship for several years before ending it in 2016. According to reports, Smart's infidelity caused the couple to split up.

A source said to PEOPLE she kicked him out because he cheated on her and got caught. They said it happened two years ago, and he promised he would never do it again, and once he did, she was done.

Marc Anthony (2004—2011)

Jennifer Lopez married musician Marc Anthony in June 2004, only a few months after calling off her first engagement to Ben Affleck. The couple had known each other for many years and had a strong personal and professional connection. In 2008, they welcomed twins Max and Emme. However, their marriage ended in 2011, but they remained close friends and continued to work together on various projects.

Lopez has often praised Anthony, crediting him with giving her confidence as a singer. She said that while she was married to Marc, he really helped her with her confidence, and he saw where she suffered. Anthony, in turn, praised Lopez, calling her "my girl—for life."

Ben Affleck (2002—2004)

Lopez first met Ben Affleck in 2001 on the set of the film Gigli. They quickly became one of Hollywood's most talked-about couples, nicknamed "Bennifer." The couple got engaged in 2002 when Affleck proposed with a 6.1-carat pink diamond ring.

However, they called off their wedding in 2003 due to excessive media attention. In January 2004, they officially ended their relationship, and Lopez described it as her first big heartbreak.

Despite their split, Lopez and Affleck remained in touch over the years. Affleck has spoken publicly about their relationship, saying they are still supportive of each other's careers.

Cris Judd (2001—2002)

Jennifer Lopez met choreographer Cris Judd while filming the music video for Love Don't Cost a Thing, which Judd directed. The couple married in September 2001, but their marriage lasted less than a year, as they filed for divorce in July 2002.

Lopez later explained that their marriage failed because they lacked the necessary elements to sustain it. "I loved Cris, still love him, he's one of the best people," she said in an interview. "But we didn't have what it takes to make a marriage work."

Sean 'Diddy' Combs (1999—2001)

Lopez started dating Sean 'Diddy' Combs in 1999, right around the time she released her debut album, On the 6. The couple was frequently in the spotlight, particularly after their iconic appearance at the 2000 Grammys, when Lopez wore the famous green Versace dress. However, their relationship ended in 2001, with Lopez later implying that infidelity was a factor in their split.

Ojani Noa (1997—1998)

Jennifer Lopez first married Ojani Noa, a waiter she met while eating at a Cuban restaurant in Miami. The couple married in 1997 and divorced less than a year later, in January 1998.

Although they were initially on good terms, their relationship soured when Noa attempted to profit from their marriage by writing a book and filming a documentary about their time together. Lopez successfully sued to stop him from disclosing private information about their relationship.

