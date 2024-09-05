‘More Toxic Butterflies To Come’: George RR Martin Teases Potential Future Plot Of House Of The Dragon Seasons

House of the Dragon is expected to be much more exciting! George R.R. Martin recently discussed the series on his website, sharing his thoughts on previous plots and characters in a post titled "Beware the Butterflies." However, according to People magazine, the post has since been deleted.

He shared the post on September 4 (Wednesday) to share the promise he made to elaborate on more thoughts about Blood & Cheese and Maelor the Missing after commenting on the first two episodes of the series, A Son For A Son and Rhaenyra the Cruel.

Martin appreciated those episodes, calling them “well written, well directed, powerfully acted.” This was a good start to a new season, Martin further pointed out, and the show’s fans and critics seemed to agree.

He mentioned the notable amount of criticism that was garnered after the “handling of Blood and Cheese” and the passing of Prince Jaehaerys. From the online commentary, he observed different opinions of fans about that. It wasn't up to the mark for the readers of Fire & Blood, but the viewers who had not gone through the book did not have this problem as they seemingly liked it, and Martin found himself agreeing with both sides.

The author mentions the significant differences in the books and the show including the number of kids in a house and ages. In the book, Aegon and Helaena have three children, the twins Jaehaerys and Jaehaera, who are six, and they have a two-year-old brother, Maelor (who is not in the show). He revealed that when Blood and Cheese take their vengeance for the death of Prince Lucerys demanding Haelena to choose who should die among her children. She names Maelor, but they end up killing Jaehaerys, and Cheese tells Maelor that his mother wanted him to die.

In the post, the writer shared that the scene is “stronger” in the book. He shared that the actors who portrayed the killers on the show were “excellent” but the characters were more cruel, hard and terrifying in Fire & Blood. He mentioned the end of the post, “And there are larger and more toxic butterflies to come, if HOUSE OF THE DRAGON goes ahead with some of the changes being contemplated for seasons 3 and 4.”

After the post was shared, reportedly, a statement was released by HBO that defended the alterations showrunner Ryan Condal and the team made. An HBO spokesperson shared with Deadline that there are a few great fans of the work of Martin and his Fire & Blood book than the creative team on the series, “both in production and at HBO.”

They pointed to the fact that when the literary work is adapted on the screen, the creators are required to make hard decisions about the characters and the plot that fans would follow. They believed that Condal and the team had done an “extraordinary job” and that the fans that the first two seasons have gained would go on to “enjoy” the series.

Seasons 1 & 2 of House of the Dragon can be steamed on Max.

