Did You Know How Much George Clooney And Brad Pitt Were Offered For Apple TV+ Wolfs? The Sum Might Be BEYOND Your Guess

An absurd freak of nature happens when two men meet, talk similarly, similarly do things, and also belong to the same firm. Wolfs, starring Brad Pitt and George Clooney in an all-black and suited-up trying to clean up a mess, looks like the night is going to be a bit messier than ever. The movie opens with the two greatest actors sharing the screen, which looks promising.

Have you ever imagined how much the two actors have been offered for this movie? Let's find out.

The former cast of Ocean Eleven, Brad and Clooney, share great chemistry once again with Spiderman director Jon Watts in Wolfs. The director kept the two actors in mind while making the script.

The director, Jon Watts, also said that he wanted to bring both actors on board. He said he wanted to see what would happen. Will they become friends? or will they kill each other?

Both the actors have been offered a whopping 35 million USD each, whereas the director was paid 15 million USD. Even Apple's budget would be less than this. After the news broke of the hefty pay, fans were amazed at the buzz soring around. Initially, the movie had a theatrical release, but there has been a change in the plans.

The news of the movie's theatrical release changing has also left fans anticipating that the movie may not have the potential to earn enough on the box office, hence it will be released on Apple TV+.

Advertisement

With a limited theatrical release, the movie will now feature on Apple TV+ sooner than ever. Though the movie was supposed to have a big theatrical release, the whooping pay to the actors could have been the reason that the production pivoted from the original plan.

Many said that the movie would fail at the box office, and some said it was just a high-budget disaster. The movie will be released on September 20, this year, and then later on Apple TV+ after a week. Despite the failure of Argylle, Napolean, and Fly Me to the Moon, Apple may not be ready for another failure; hence, they are quickly jumping to the OTT release.

Despite the theatrical release duration of Wolfs' being kept very short, there will be a sequel to it.

Talking about the movie, two men, Jack and Nick, meet each other in a hotel room. A woman called Jack to clean up the murder evidence, and another man named Nick is also called for the same. As the night lengthens, we see both are following the traces of the man they thought was dead. With drugs involved in the scene, the action begins and many more things are unfolded.

Advertisement

It will come on Apple TV+ on September 27, 2024.

ALSO READ: Brad Pitt and George Clooney’s Wolfs Gets A Sequel Even Before The Film’s Release; Makers Confirm