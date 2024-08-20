Blake Lively is getting defended by none other than Sony Boss after she received backlash on social media. The actress's new film, It Ends With Us, has recently been released. However, some of her internet followers have complained that she hasn't treated the film's theme of domestic abuse seriously at all when promoting it.

Based on the Colleen Hoover novel, the film centers on Lily Bloom (Blake Lively), a star who is stuck in an abusive relationship with Ryle Kincaid. Lively, who also co-produced and starred in the film, has drawn criticism for what some consider to be a "tone-deaf" approach to the promotion a picture with weighty issues.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, Sony Pictures Entertainment chair and CEO Tony Vinciquerra praised Lively, saying, "Blake's passion and commitment to advancing the conversation around domestic violence is commendable. We would like to work on 12 more films with Blake because we love working with her."

He further told The Hollywood Reporter, "Blake, Colleen and so many women put so much effort into this remarkable movie, working selflessly from the start to ensure that such an important subject matter was handled with care. The audience also love the film."

It Ends With Us, which is based on the best-selling 2016 book by Colleen Hoover, opened in theaters with a $50 million opening weekend haul at the domestic box office.

Advertisement

Lively released a video of herself talking about the message of the movie while discussing the red carpet at the London premiere on Tuesday.

According to reports, Lively and 40-year-old Baldoni are also at odds, and it seems that most of the key cast is also involved. Notably, the director has stayed mostly away from group promotional appearances, such as the premiere in New York City, when he didn't promote the movie or strike a pose with his co-stars.

The Hollywood Reporter claims that there have also been rumors of creative disagreements behind the scenes, which resulted in the emergence of two separate cuts of the film.

ALSO READ: 'Nobody Helped Me': Halle Berry Explains Why She Does Not Want Her Kids To Be Nepo Babies