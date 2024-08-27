Zahara Jolie-Pitt Shows Off Her Dance Skills With Her Sorority Sisters In Spelman College Video: SEE HERE

Superstar Angelina Jolie and her ex-husband, Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt, have a daughter who knows how to groove! Zahara Jolie-Pitt, the couple’s eldest daughter, was filmed dancing at Spelman College with her Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) Sorority sisters. In the video, Zahara stood second in line, dancing to the beat and swaying side to side.

Wearing a green top and matching shorts, Zahara flipped her long, dark hair while moving in sync with her sorority sisters. The college student joined the Mu Pi Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, which was founded in 1908. The Mu Pi chapter was established in 1979, and Zahara became a member in November 2023.

In another fan video posted on X (formerly Twitter) of Zahara dancing, one fan commented, “The excitement that I felt when I saw Zahara!!!!! Go ahead and live your best college life, girl!!!! Yassssss! (I’m Delta by the way).” Another person added, “Zahara is having the time of her life.”

Aside from Zahara, who was adopted from Ethiopia in 2005, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have five other children. Their family includes Maddox Chivan, adopted from Cambodia in 2001; Pax Thien, adopted from Vietnam in 2007; Shiloh Nouvel, their first biological child, born in 2006; and twins Knox Léon and Vivienne Marcheline, born in 2008.

Zahara is currently studying at Spelman College. In July 2024, a source close to the family told PEOPLE that Pitt "has practically no contact with the adult kids. His contact with the younger kids has been more limited in recent months because of his filming schedule," the source said. They added, "[Angelina] has the kids most of the time, but per their agreement, he has visitation with the younger kids."

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been involved in a legal battle for years since they first announced their separation in 2016. This followed Jolie filing for divorce after allegations of mistreatment by Pitt towards her and their children. The pair met in 2005 and were once the most talked-about couple in the industry.

