‘Some Sweet Life Lately’: Kaley Cuoco Shares Wholesome Pictures With Fiance Tom Pelphrey And Daughter Matilda

Kaley Cuoco, 38, shared a beautiful sneak peek into her private life, which included pictures of her fiance, Tom Pelphrey, and daughter, Matilda. All the pictures absolutely looked serene which reflected on the actress seemingly being blissful.

Recently, the star took to her Instagram and shared many pictures. Some pictures were in black and white and others were in color. The first picture consisted of the newly engaged couple sharing a kiss and their daughter looking at them while being held by her father. In the next picture, the Big Bang Theory actress seems to be playfully saying something to Matilda as she looks directly into the camera.

More pictures from the carousel post include the candid moments they shared with their loved ones. The photos also included animals and a few solo shots of the 1-year-old. All the pictures gave a loving and happy vibe.

She captioned the post with, “there is my heart, and then there is you, and I’m not sure there is a difference,” adding, “some sweet life lately.” Many people commented on this post complementing the family. A person wrote, “I'm so happy for you both.” Another person commented, “beautiful family.”

The Role Play star surprised everyone when she announced her engagement recently. She made the grand revelation in her Instagram stories. As per People Magazine, she shared a video that showcased her engagement ring, herself, and her beau, Tom.

She wrote in the video, “What a wild, beautiful journey life can be. Grateful for every road that led me straight to you.” After this revelation, an insider told the publication that her life had been a “whirlwind of happiness.”

The source added that she is very much content with the Ozark actor and Matilda is such a “light.” They continued that the actress loves being a mother and for many years she mainly focused on her work. Now, focusing on her family makes her “thrive”. The insider added, “Getting married hasn't been a priority until now.”

The source stated, “Kaley's thrilled to be engaged.” They continued that she will plan the most beautiful wedding and it would be extra special as her daughter, Matilda will also be a part of it.

For the unversed, The Flight Attendant star confirmed her relationship with Tom on Instagram back in May 2022 after being set up by their manager, Andrea Pett-Joseph.

