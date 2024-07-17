How Charlize Theron and Anya Taylor-Joy Bond Over Their Furiosa Roles; READ

Charlize Theron and Anya Taylor-Joy have no hard feelings toward each other, despite initial speculation after Taylor-Joy took over Theron’s role in the Mad Max franchise. While media outlets initially sensed a rift between the stars, the Oscar winner has cleared the air about their relationship.

In a recent interview, Theron praised her younger counterpart and revealed that the two have been meaning to connect since the production of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Charlize Theron and Anya Taylor-Joy have interesting Furiosa plans

Charlize Theron, 48, was initially conflicted by the decision not to reprise her role as Furiosa, a character she made famous, in the Mad Max prequel. However, she eventually embraced Anya Taylor-Joy’s casting and developed a bond with the young actress. Theron played the older version of Imperator Furiosa in 2015’s Fury Road.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter on Monday, July 14, the South African actress explained that she and Anya Taylor-Joy, 28, have been eager to share their personal experiences of playing Furiosa, but time constraints have made it difficult.

“We keep running into each other and in places when we don’t have time to really talk to each other, so we’re constantly like, ‘Oh my god, OK, let’s get together!’ And then life takes over. But it will happen when it’s right,” Theron told the outlet.

The Atomic Blonde star also hinted that whenever they do get a chance to connect, they might “make a comedy out of” their shared experiences of playing Furiosa.

Advertisement

The 2024 prequel, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth premiered in May, and Theron admitted that it was a “beautiful film.”

How did Charlize Theron react to being left out of Furiosa?

Soon after Charlize Theron learned that The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy was cast in the role back in 2020, she was disappointed. She said it was “a little heartbreaking” because of her fondness for Furiosa and had hoped to reprise the role sooner or later, per a 2020 interview with The Hollywood Reporter (THR).

While a fleeting cameo could have reassured the Golden Globe winner, Mad Max franchise creator George Miller probably felt it was best to proceed with Anya Taylor-Joy alone.

Regardless, Theron held immense respect for her character’s torchbearer, Taylor-Joy, and clarified that she was not mad since “one of the greatest…actresses” was picking up the role originated by her, per a 2022 THR report.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Taylor-Joy understood the responsibility of doing Furiosa justice and strived to keep the standards set by her senior, Theron. The star talked of feeling "fiercely protective” of the character.

Director George Miller had originally planned to cast Charlize Theron to portray the younger version of Furiosa in the prequel. He would have relied on de-aging VFX technology but later opted for a younger actor instead.

Miller, who created the Mad Max franchise in 1979, was keen on exploring the origin stories of two central characters following the great reception of Fury Road: Imperator Furiosa and Tom Hardy’s Max Rockatansky, a.k.a. Mad Max.

Now, with 2024’s Furiosa released, the Mad Max franchise is treading towards another prequel, The Wasteland, which will follow Max Rockatansky’s origin story.

ALSO READ: Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga; Everything We Know About The Prequel Amid New Poster Release