Throwback: When Barry Keoghan Tweeted THIS To Stan Lee in 2013; 'The Power of...'

The power of manifestation truly worked for Barry Keoghan because he believed in it strongly! The actor once reflected on the same when he retweeted his old post, which he wrote to Stan Lee about being a part of the Marvel Universe’s superhero.

For the untold, Keoghan starred in the 2021 multi-starrer movie, Eternals. He played the role of Druig. But it appeared that him getting the role wasn't just a mere coincidence but due to the power of manifestation.

Back in 2013, before he made a huge name for himself, he tweeted on X (formerly known as Twitter), “@TheRealStanLee Stan Lee, please make me a SuperHero :).” It seems that he did not forget this tweet. In 2019, when he got the part in the Marvel film, he reposted his tweet and wrote, "2013... The Power of Belief.”

But in his career, he has not only impressed the audience with his role as Druig but also with many others. People still praise the actor for his work in Saltburn, Killing of the Sacred Deer, Banshees of Inisherin, Calm, The Green Knight, and many more.

Taking up these projects truly helped him shine and also bought him mainstream stardom. The actor has grabbed headlines for the same, but his name is making rounds for one more reason as well—for his relationship with Sabrina Carpenter.

Their relationship went viral as soon as people got to know about their union. But now the actor is facing a lot of backlash and trolling as the rumors circulated that the pair has broken up because he allegedly cheated on the Please Please Please songstress.

Due to being a subject of harsh trolling, he decided to step down from social media. Keoghan has already deactivated his Instagram and shared a statement on X talking about his departure. Check out his post below to know what he has mentioned in his statement.

