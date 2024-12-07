Prince William Steps Into Statesman Role, Meets Donald Trump and Dr. Jill Biden in Paris
The Prince of Wales represented King Charles at Notre Dame’s reopening ceremony, strengthening ties with U.S. leaders and honoring the iconic cathedral’s restoration.
On Dec. 7, 2024, Prince William took on a pivotal statesman role in Paris, meeting with President-elect Donald Trump and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. The visit coincided with the reopening ceremony of Notre Dame Cathedral, where William represented his father, King Charles, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment.
The Prince of Wales held discussions with Trump and Dr. Biden, focusing on the enduring special relationship between the U.S. and the U.K. His visit highlighted his growing role on the world stage, stepping in for King Charles at major international events.
The ceremony marked the reopening of the historic Notre Dame Cathedral, which was devastated by a fire in April 2019. Leaders from around the globe gathered to commemorate the completion of its restoration. French President Emmanuel Macron personally invited Prince William to represent his father at the event.
This visit follows a series of high-profile appearances by William, including his role at the D-Day landings commemoration in June 2024 and recent meetings with global leaders such as the Amir of Qatar and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. William’s diplomatic engagements also include past discussions with U.S. Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, as well as Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The trip to Paris came just one day after Prince William and Princess Kate attended a carol service at Westminster Abbey with their children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—marking the start of the royal family’s Christmas festivities.
Prince William’s Paris visit underscores his steady ascent as a global statesman, balancing royal duties at home with representing the monarchy on the world stage. By honoring Notre Dame’s reopening and engaging with U.S. leaders, the Prince of Wales continues to solidify his role as a key figure in international diplomacy.
