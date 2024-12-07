What Is Barry Keoghan Focused On After Spilt From Sabrina Carpenter? Learn Here

Barry Keoghan is focused on a lot of things in his life after splitting from the Espresso songstress, Sabrina Carpenter. After an on-and-off relationship that lasted for almost a year, a source opened up about the life of the Irish actor.

Talking to PEOPLE, the insider mentioned that Barry Keoghan is currently focused on career and family, also stating that the Saltburn actor “is at his strongest and happiest and is the best version of himself to date."

Opening up about Keoghan, the source also mentioned that he has struggled and gone through a lot to be where he is at present, adding that the Batman actor “remains focused—and though he and Sabrina are on a break—that isn’t setting him back in any way.”

According to the source, Barry Keoghan had been supportive of Carpenter's career. While attending her concert, the actor even balanced fatherhood with his 2-year-old son Brando, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend, Alyson Sandro.

As per the words of the source, the Eternals actor has worked very hard to be present for Carpenter when she needed someone and when her career took off.

"They had a great relationship and he really cared deeply about her,” the source added, also stating that one could see his affection in the comments section of Sabrina Carpenter’s Instagram page.

Insisting that infidelity was not the reason behind their split, the insider also mentioned that Keoghan was “always very faithful to her from the start.”

The relationship had no third party involved during the break or even “at any other point,” the source stated, calling the reports to be fabricated.

Moreover, after the split, the Killing of Scared Deer actor is devoted to his kid while also doing philanthropic work.

Per the insider, Keoghan is now advocating for the foster care system while also working with The Hazel Project. For those unversed, the aforementioned project pays tribute to bluegrass and legendary musicians.

Barry Keoghan has recently wrapped filming Netflix's The Immortal Man.

