Kendall Jenner Reacts to Kris Jenner's 'Awkward' Comments About Her Not Having Kids; See Here

In the recent episode of The Kardashians, Kendall Jenner discussed the discomfort she feels regarding her mom Kris Jenner's comments about her not having children yet. Kendall revealed how awkward the topic makes her feel.

During this episode, Kylie Jenner hosted a Nobu dinner for the Kardashian-Jenner family. Kris Jenner, 68, reflected on the past year, expressing gratitude for her family's health and the recent addition of her new grandson, Rocky, born to Kourtney Kardashian Barker.

Kris Jenner’s baby comments spark tension with Kendall on The Kardashians

Kris shared in a private moment that Kendall was the only one of her children not expecting a baby yet. She remarked, "What an amazing year this has been. I feel so grateful, so thankful for all the blessings. I had a couple of health scares that were very nerve-wracking, but we're through them. Kourtney had her baby boy, Rocky, so we're so blessed and so happy that he's here, finally. And I still have a child, A.K.A. Kendall, that hasn't had a baby yet, so you never know."

Kendall Jenner, who missed the family dinner, responded to her mom's comments in her own talk. The 28-year-old said, "Mom, oh my God, you couldn't make this more awkward. She has to chill."

The Kardashian-Jenner family is known for their close but sometimes complicated relationships. As the matriarch, Kris Jenner often garners attention for managing her children’s careers and personal lives. This recent episode provides a glimpse into their private conversations and how they navigate sensitive topics. Kendall's reaction highlights that, even in famous families, there are tough and personal discussions, reflecting the different opinions and tensions that can arise on personal issues.

Kris Jenner shares heartfelt feelings on her parenting journey

Earlier in the season, Kris Jenner discussed with her oldest daughter, Kourtney, her feelings about the possibility of not having another child. Kris became emotional when Kourtney asked if this thought troubled her. Tearfully, Kris responded, "Don't make me cry. Pregnancy was my most beautiful experience, especially my first one. My little pepper. Well yeah, you turned out really spicy. I wasn't counting on that."

This conversation highlighted Kris's deep emotional connection to her experiences as a mother and her feelings about the changes in her life. It also underscored how family relationships and personal choices can significantly impact their connections and emotions.

Season 5 of The Kardashians continues to explore how the family navigates their personal and public lives. Fans can catch the latest episodes on Hulu to see how the Kardashian-Jenner family addresses various issues and dynamics.

