Throwback: When Donald Trump Asked For THIS In Return To Let Home Alone 2 Crew Film at His Hotel

We all have seen Donald Trump making a cameo in the family comedy Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. But how did he land that part? The Oppenheimer actor, Matt Damon, had once reflected on how the then businessman, Donald Trump, used to make a deal with the filmmakers to have a part in not just Home Alone 2: Lost in New York but a few other movies as well.

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, back in 2017, Matt Damon mentioned that President Trump would only let the crew of the film shoot a sequence in his hotels if they wrote him a part in their project.

“The deal was that if you wanted to shoot in one of his buildings, you had to write him in a part,” the actor from The Instigators stated to the outlet.

He then even mentioned that Martin Brest, who directed Scent of a Woman, had put a whole crew to work only to write a segment for Trump.

The actor then also mentioned that in this 1992 drama movie, “Donald Trump walks in and Al Pacino’s like, ‘Hello, Mr. Trump!’”

The Good Will Hunting actor then even mentioned that the film’s crew wasted time on writing the shot and then simply having it cut out of the movie. However, the Home Alone 2 sequence stayed in.

Talking to the outlet, the actor from Saving Private Ryan also mentioned that he has never met Donald Trump in person.

Matt Damon will be next seen in another Christopher Nolan movie. The actor has worked with the highly acclaimed director of The Dark Knight Rises two times previously. His first work with Nolan was in the 2014 film, Interstellar, and then recently in the Cillian Murphy-starring 2023 film.

