Trump Supporters Rally Through California Neighborhood Home To Names Like Oprah Winfrey And Ellen DeGeneres

While Donald Trump is busy finalizing his cabinet members, a few of his supporters were recently seen celebrating the win of their republican leader. As seen in some recent social media posts, a parade had been carried out by the people who had wished for Trump to become the next president of America.

The rally in the discussion here is referred to as a spirited “Trump Train,” that rolled out through a serene California neighbourhood.

Per a post, it can be figured out that the rally had been out on the streets of “Coast Village Road in Montecito,” California. The social media clips that surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) are from November 17, 2024.

Well, for those who do not know, the aforementioned location happens to be the residence of many Hollywood elites, most of whom had shown their strong support toward the Democratic Party leader, Kamala Harris.

These celebrities include Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and a few more big names from the Hollywood film industry.

As seen in the social media clips, the rally celebrating the win of Donald Trump had flag-waving vehicles, with horns blaring convoys that paraded through the mentioned streets.

This parade by MAGA enthusiasts stormed Coast Village Road, which also included loud horn-honking motorcycles, that celebrated the win unapologetically.

Montecito is a neighborhood widely known for its left-leaning residents. While many of these residents are high-profile Democratic donors, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have clearly avoided taking part in endorsing any presidential candidate.

However, per reports some insiders state that they are inclined towards the Democrats, as they wish to stay in the USA without getting into any legal issues.

Besides the aforementioned celebrities, the neighborhood also consists of Ellen DeGeneres, Gwyneth Paltrow, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and singers who supported Harris, such as Ariana Grande and Katy Perry.

Moreover, it is crucial to know that Katty Perry was even called out by Donald Trump’s team when she showed up in one of Kamala Harris’s online meetings.

Meanwhile, even Oprah Winfrey was accused of being paid for campaigning for the Democratic leader, which The Color Purple actress had denied later.

