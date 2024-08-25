Top 10 Moments At Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour As Singer Wraps Up European Leg

Taylor Swift is undeniably a legend. Her Eras Tour has been an all-time high record-breaking tour ever since it was first announced. Last year she took the USA by storm as she performed the magnanimous 3-hour show that Swifties couldn’t get enough of. After taking the rest of the world by storm, Taylor Swift's astounding phenomenon, the Eras tour, had finally landed on the dazzling beaches of Europe.

As the Love Story hitmaker wrapped up the European leg of her tour, one thing is certain: Swift is far from finished providing her devoted fans with an unforgettable experience. From including The Tortured Poets Department to new fan rituals, Swift really did make the Eras Tour a lifetime memory for the fans. As she is on a much-needed break, let’s take a look at some of the key moments from the European leg of the tour:

Taylor Swift included The Tortured Poets Department set to Eras Tour

On the first night of the Eras Tour European leg in Paris. Taylor Swift began removing songs from the setlist and changing certain areas without explanation. But it all made sense when she appeared onstage in a white gown from the Fortnight music video. She officially introduced The Tortured Poets Department to the tour at the start of the European leg. Swift included many songs from her 11th studio album. The Tortured Poets Department set includes But Daddy, I Love Him, So High School, Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?, Down Bad, Fortnight, The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived," and I Can Do It With a Broken Heart. On the first night in Paris, Swift also debuted a slew of new outfits and visuals.

Taylor Swift's NFL boyfriend, Travis Kielce, made a cameo on the Eras Tour

Taylor Swift's newest Eras Tour event featured a very special guest: her beau Travis Kelce! On June 23, 2024, at her third show in London's Wembley Stadium, the 34-year-old pop queen surprised the audience by bringing the NFL player onstage alongside her. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end dressed to the nines in a tuxedo and top hat as he accompanied Swift for her I Can Do It With a Broken Heart clothing transition. Kelce not only joined Swift upfront, but he also went all out, taking over for the dancer who usually carries the Grammy winner onstage during the part.

Taylor Swift celebrated her 100th Eras Tour show

In the European Leg of the Eras Tour, Taylor Swift also celebrated her 100th show. The singer's 100th show took place in Liverpool, England, taking to Instagram Swift celebrated her milestone show and wrote that she still feels new to her every time she performs. The Love Story singer then expressed her gratitude for her fans and team and wrote that the entire tour has been an adventure of a lifetime. On her 100th show, Swift also acknowledged the fact the Eras Tour would end in December this year.

Taylor Swift met Prince William at the Eras Tour

The Eras Tour revealed that Prince William is also a Swiftie. The Prince of Wales attended the first night of Swift's string of Wembley Stadium shows. He was there to celebrate his 42nd birthday. The Prince of Wales was seen with his children George and Charlotte as they posed for photographs with the pop superstar. While he published a picture on social media, Swift shared another, which included her NFL boyfriend Travis Kelce. Some lucky fans even caught Prince William performing Shake It Off during the concert.

Taylor Swift performed Us with Gracie Abrams on the Eras Tour

Taylor Swift invited Gracie Abrams onstage for her first run of London shows. Swift and Abrams performed "Us" off Gracie Abrams' current album, The Secret of Us, at Wembley Stadium. Swift revealed that the song was composed one night while the two were hanging out, sipping wine, and discussing Abrams' life.

Taylor Swift invited Ed Sheeran onstage at the Eras Tour

Taylor Swift came back to London's Wembley Stadium with the Eras Tour for an additional five-show run, and she brought a special visitor! After telling the audience she had just been trying to chill out the whole rest of the night, the pop diva invited her longtime friend Ed Sheeran to the stage. She brought out Sheeran during the surprise songs segment of her show on August 15, 2024. The Love Story singer then revealed that Sheeran is just like a second brother to her. The two played their songs Everything Has Changed and End Game. Swift and Sheeran also performed Sheeran's hit Thinking Out Loud for the raucous audience.

Taylor Swift performed Florida!!! for the first time with Florence Welch on the Eras Tour

Taylor Swift has some surprises in store for the final show of her five-night Eras Tour in London. On her final performance of the Eras Tour in Europe on August 20, 2024, the pop diva invited her friend and collaborator Florence Welch to the stage at Wembley Stadium. Swift and Welch performed their song Florida!!! for the first time. Swift and Welch collaborated on Love Story's new album, The Tortured Poets Department. Their performance left the audience and fans worldwide completely surprised with joy.

Taylor Swift dedicated Clara Bow to Stevie Nicks on the Eras Tour

Taylor Swift displayed her particular affinity with the one and only Stevie Nicks. During her European show, Swift dedicated her song Clara Bow to Nicks while in the audience at the Dublin show. When Swift sang the line "You look like Stevie Nicks," the audience went crazy, and the rock goddess captured it all on her iPhone from the VIP tent. Swift followed the TTPD tune with You're On Your Own Kid, a song Nicks cherishes because it helped her cope with the loss of Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie.

Taylor Swift recreated the making of the bridge of Getaway Car with Jack Antonoff on the Eras Tour

After the audience went crazy watching Florence Welch perform Florida!!! with Taylor Swift, the Eras Tour star called another guest to the stage on Tuesday at Wembley Stadium. She toyed with the surprise guest introduction. After teasing fans, Swift welcomed Jack Antonoff on stage for the surprise song part of her final show at Wembley Stadium. Swift and Antonoff opened with Death by Thousand Cuts from her album Lover, followed by her popular song Getaway Car from Reputation. As they neared the bridge, they reconstructed the viral video from when they penned the song. "Put the money in a bag, and I stole the keys. That was the last time you ever saw me!""

Taylor Swift's European Leg of Eras Tour had new fan rituals

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has many fan rituals from her first show. All the Swifties dressed up as their favorite Eras for the shows and even made friendship bracelets. Some of the most famous fan rituals are doing heart hands alongside Taylor Swift during Fearless and screaming “1, 2, 3, Let’s go b*tch” during Delicate from Reputation. But her European Leg had new rituals; many fans started waving hands during her song Betty, and many fans even brought balloons to create Willow orbs during her performance of Willow. In all, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is a lifetime of experience for everyone around the globe.

