10 Backstage Secrets Taylor Swift Revealed In Her I Can Do It With A Broken Heart Music Video

Ever since Taylor Swift dropped her album The Tortured Poets Department, fans have been streaming and dancing to the beats of I Can Do It With A Broken Heart. But some fans were deviated after listening to the heartbreaking lyrics. Swift’s hit I Can Do It With A Broken Heart showcases the time when everyone thought she was having the time of her life.

But actually, she was giving the most smashing performances ever while she was heartbroken. The entire song is about the Eras Tour, and on the final show of her European leg, Swift decided to take fans backstage as she dropped the music video for the song. Let’s take a look at 10 secrets she revealed in her I Can Do It With A Broken Heart music video:

ALSO READ: 'I Just Need To...': Adorable Clip Shows Taylor Swift Stopping London Eras Tour Show To Fix Her Piano

Taylor Swift and her team have a ritual before going on stage

Before the show begins, all the dancers, vocalists, and bandmates alongside Taylor Swift do a little dance to cheer each other up. Right before they go on stage, all of them bring their arms forward and hype each other up. This pre-show ritual was also seen in behind-the-scenes videos of previous tours.

Taylor Swift reveals what she sees right before going on stage

In the I Can Do It With A Broken Heart music video, Taylor Swift revealed what her vision is right before she gets on stage. As she sits on the elevator shaft before popping, Swift sees the huge scallops that unveil her when it’s time for her to sing.

Advertisement

Taylor Swift confirmed one fan theory

In the music video, Swift confirmed that she uses a cleaning cart to get backstage while fans wait for her. The cleaning cart has a pink ribbon or tape on it and some fairy lights inside as she is wheeled behind the stage.

Taylor Swift reveals what she dives into

After Taylor Swift finishes her surprise song segment, she dives into the elevator shaft and then swims onto the next era. At least that is what it seems to fans. But in her new music video, Swift revealed what she dives into. As she takes a plunge, the music video reveals she lands on what appears to be a cushioned surface so that she doesn’t hurt herself.

Taylor Swift reveals what she sees backstage

As she makes her entrance into the Fearless Era, Taylor Swift reveals what her view is like. As the door opens, Swift can see the entire stage and all her fans with their glowing bracelets. Her view looks similar to stars in the sky.

Advertisement

What does Taylor Swift use to get from one place to another under stage?

Taylor Swift often goes down from the middle of the stage as she transitions from one era to another. But what does she use? Here’s your answer: the video reveals Swift uses a cart to wheel herself from one place to another under the stage.

Taylor Swift shares behind-the-scenes from the Anti-Hero visuals shoot

The music also gives a sneak peek into how Taylor Swift shoots her visuals for the tour. Her infamous anti-hero visuals behind the scenes reveal that she stood in front of the green screens and thrashed around and walked. Later, it was edited, and visuals were added to make it suitable for the tour. The original visuals include a gigantic Swift lurking around a city as she screams and sits by a building.

Taylor Swift has an all-new outfit

While during her European leg, Taylor Swift debuted a slew of outfits. But there are still some outfits that she has never worn; one of them is an all-new outfit for her, I Can Do It With A Broken Heart. In the video, Swift is seen dazzling in a two-piece gold set along with the gold jacket that she has never worn on tour yet.

Advertisement

Taylor Swift had different feathers for I Can Do It With A Broken Heart

On tour, Taylor Swift’s dancers use white feathers during her I Can Do It With A Broken Heart performance. But the video revealed that she also has orange feathers, which have never been used on tour yet.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Teases Fans with a Secret Project For Post-Eras Tour Era