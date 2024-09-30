Throwback: When Harry Styles Said He Does Not Believe In The Concept Of ‘Best In Music’

Harry Styles needs no introduction to the world of pop music! The British singer, songwriter, and actor is best known as a former member of the globally successful boy band One Direction. After the band dissolved in 2016, Styles launched a thriving solo career.

He has released numerous chart-topping hits and is widely recognized for his musical versatility, seamlessly blending pop, rock, and folk influences. Among his numerous accolades are two Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album in 2023 for his critically acclaimed album Harry's House.

While his fans were overjoyed by his Grammy wins, Styles expressed a different perspective during an interview with Variety. He mentioned that he disagreed with the concept of “Best Music” or the idea of ranking art in such a way. Read ahead to learn more about what the musician said after his Grammy win.

Styles told the outlet that artists in the creative space rarely make an album with the intention of winning a "Best Music" award. Most musicians and lyricists create from the heart, often drawing inspiration from their personal stories and struggles. Their work becomes a hit only if it resonates with listeners.

“A lot of different times in my life, I’ve listened to many artists in this category when I’m alone. I think on nights like tonight, it’s important to remember that there’s no such thing as ‘best’ in music,” he added.

He went on to say that he doesn’t believe artists create music with the expectation of winning awards, titles, or recognition. Instead, they do it because it’s their profession, passion, or skill.

Styles concluded by expressing his gratitude for the win.

As published by Glamsham, Styles also mentioned his Harry's House co-writers, Kid Harpoon and Tyler Johnson, while discussing their approach to the writing process. He shared that they’ve always aimed to maintain a continuous flow in their songwriting.

Styles explained that he and his team try to avoid long breaks between writing sessions, as he believes that extended gaps can make returning to the process feel pressurized and tedious.

He emphasized that he always strives to release music with clear intention and purpose behind its creation. In addition to his music career, Styles has also ventured into acting, appearing in films such as Dunkirk and Don’t Worry Darling.

What do you think of Styles’ approach? Do you believe he makes a strong point? Let us know!

