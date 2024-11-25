Was Liam Payne Trying to Leave His Hotel Room Via His Balcony? Here's What a New Reports Suggests

Circumstances around Liam Payne's death have been shrouded in mystery, and as more information comes out, things are getting more complicated. Recently TMZ released a police report that suggests that the reason Payne jumped out of his balcony was to try and escape his hotel room.

After the footage of 3 men carrying Payne toward his room was released, it created a lot of conspiracies online. Now as per the report, the singer was possibly trying to leave his room but fainted in the middle of the process. According to the sources, a black cap and a Louis Vuitton bag were recovered near his body, but curiously enough, these items are not seen on Payne's person in the footage. This might point to the fact that he got these items after the 3 men returned him to his room.

A brown bag was also recovered near him, which he could've thrown down the balcony before following himself. The 31-year-old could've jumped out of the balcony to land on the second floor and then intended to climb down to the ground floor, but from the look of it, he lost conciseness midway, leading to his tragic death.

Liam Payne's funeral was held on November 20th, Wednesday; it was attended by family and friends, including his former One Direction members, Niall Horn, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, and Louis Tomlinson.

Malik paid a heartfelt tribute to his late band member, during his debut tour show in Leeds, England. At the end of the concert, the screen lit up with the words, "Liam Payne 1993-2024 Love you bro" with a red heart at the end.

