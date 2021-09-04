EXCLUSIVE: Black Widow's Florence Pugh thinks Don't Worry Darling's Harry Styles could be an amazing superhero

Florence Pugh made her MCU debut in Black Widow (which released on Disney+Hotstar Premium on September 3!) and the common consensus amongst those who watched the Cate Shortland directorial is that the Oscar-nominated actress delivered a standout performance as Yelena Belova. Hence, we're even more excited for her next outing; Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling, which also stars Harry Styles and marks the duo's first outing together. Speaking of the Grammy-winning artist...

The past few weeks have seen the rumour mill churning with speculations of Harry starring in Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden starrer Eternals, especially with Kit Harington (who plays Dane Whitman aka Black Knight) playing coy on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon when asked about said rumours. "No idea, unless I've been re-cast and he's playing my part, not a clue," Kit had quipped. During an EXCLUSIVE tête-à-tête with Pinkvilla, I couldn't help but ask Florence whether she thought her co-star would make for a good Marvel superhero.

Pugh revealed, "Oh my goodness! I don't know about that one. I mean, sure. He's good at accents and he's good at moving and he could be an amazing superhero. I think, he'd probably also love all the suits, if you were, I imagine. I don't know. [chuckles]"

Harry Styles in the MCU; where do we sign up?!

Moreover, during the same interview, I also asked Florence if she felt any pressure entering a behemoth franchise like the MCU, with Black Widow, which boasts of hardcore Marvel fans. Talking about how she did think about whether the loyal fanbase will welcome her with open arms or not, the Little Women star confessed, "Of course! That was something that I definitely had time thinking about when I accepted the role. It's very exciting to be considered for a role like this but it's also a lot of pressure and the moment I was over being... the moment I had settled into the idea of being Yelena, I also realised that I had a lot of big shoes to fill and I also... I didn't want to let anyone down and I didn't want this character that had been loved by so many as a comic book character... I didn't want people to think that the casting was incorrect."

"And so, yeah, when you take on a character like this, you're fully aware that you don't want fans to think that you messed it up. [chuckles]. So, for the last two years, I've been hoping that people will appreciate it. So, I'm really happy that people get to watch it soon," the 25-year-old actress concluded.

We're more in awe of Florence Pugh, particularly, after watching her slay hard as Yelena in Black Widow!

