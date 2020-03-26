EXCLUSIVE: Boyfriend singer Mabel talks about her love for Billie Eilish, friendship with Harry Styles & more

In an EXCLUSIVE interview with Pinkvilla, Mabel talks to us about her latest single, Boyfriend, her love for Billie Eilish as well as her friendship with Harry Styles, amongst other things. Read the full interview below.

It's hard to believe that singer, songwriter Mabel is only 24 years of age and is already amongst the most popular musicians from today's generation! Her debut album, High Expectations, was amongst the UK's Top 10 best-selling debuts while her hit single Don't Call Me Up was the best-selling single of the year by a UK female artist in 2019, along with Mad Love, which also made it to the list. Don't Call Me Up surpassed 1 million sales in the UK and is now a staple sound at clubs. Moreover, Mabel won a Brit Award for British Female Solo Artist in 2020.

Mabel's latest single is titled Boyfriend and is an anthemic and unapologetic blast of 2020 girl power! Judging by the futuristic MV, Boyfriend is about an independent woman who falls in love, on her own terms! Mabel co-wrote Boyfriend along with Steve Mac and Camille Purcell. The trio had earlier written Don't Call Me Up and Mad Love. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with Pinkvilla, we spoke to Mabel about achieving tremendous success at such a young age, who she would like to collaborate with, her love for Billie Eilish and reuniting with Harry Styles for his Love on Tour in Australia, amongst others.

Read Pinkvilla's interview with Mabel below:

Upon hearing Boyfriend for the first time, there's the collective feeling of a badass woman who loves as per her choice! What was the inspiration behind writing such an electric track that has the dance feel but the lyrics also equally matter?

When I was writing Boyfriend, I really wanted to create something empowering for women and my fans. This song is to let people know that you don’t need a man or a partner in your life. Sure, it would be fun but really, you just need to remember to love yourself and that you are badass regardless!

Considered as one of UK's biggest pop stars, how's it like to achieve success at such a young age?

It’s definitely a bit surreal to me. The greatest part of my job is being able to spread positive messages to my fans around the world and having a platform to help other people.

When it comes to your music, you don't shy away from talking about social issues like depression and toxic breakups; is that a conscious decision as an artist to have your music be socially relevant?

As someone with a platform, I have a responsibility to discuss these topics that affect us all. As young people, we all experience and go through different things in our lives. So, if I’m going through something and I can be open and honest about that then I might be able to help someone else who’s going through the same thing. For me, that’s something that’s very important.

Speaking of High Expectations, which song was the most personal as well as difficult to write and why?

The hardest song on High Expectations to write would probably have to be OK (Anxiety Anthem) because it's a song that expresses something very personal to myself. I guess, it really opened people up to the struggles I have experienced in my life that I never really have sung about before.

Is there an artist you admire and would like to collaborate with soon?

I would love to collaborate with Pharrell or Beyonce. They are two huge inspirations of mine!

Is seeing artists like Billie Eilish achieve success at such a young age, an inspiration for you to work harder?

Absolutely! I love seeing young artists come through and make it in the industry. I love Billie Eilish. She’s incredibly talented and smashing it at the moment.

Harry Styles recently announced that you're going to be a special guest during his Love on Tour in Australia. What's it like reuniting with the singer and how has your friendship evolved over time?

I am super excited for the tour with Harry! Over the last couple of years, we’ve developed a really great friendship, so I’m excited to be able to spend time on the road with him again. He’s a great friend!

Is there a possibility of a Mabel concert in India?

I would love to perform in India! Who knows? One day, hopefully!

