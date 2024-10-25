Throwback: When Hugh Jackman Revealed How His Role In The Son And Loss Of His Dad Changed His View On Fatherhood

While filming The Son, Hugh Jackman went through both professional and personal challenges that deeply affected his perspective on fatherhood.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2023, Jackman shared the transformative impact of playing Peter, a man facing family challenges, amid the personal loss of his own father.

The actor admitted that working on the emotional film made him “hug my kids especially tight after that.” In The Son, Jackman’s character, Peter, faces a difficult situation when his ex-wife, played by Laura Dern, tells him that their son, Nicholas, is struggling. This storyline, along with his real-life loss, left Jackman reflecting on his role as a parent in new ways.

Jackman opened up to Colbert about the intense emotions of filming, stating, “I think I’m a different parent now because of it.” The film’s storyline closely examined family dynamics, something that resonated with Jackman as he worked through his own grief.

Jackman also revealed how his father’s passing influenced his portrayal of Peter, shaping a more vulnerable side of himself as both an actor and a parent.

In his interview, Hugh Jackman revealed that losing his father while working on such a moving project changed how he approaches his own children, Oscar, 22, and Ava, 17, who he shares with his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness.

He stated, “I think I’m more open to being vulnerable with them, saying things like ‘I’m not sure,’ or realizing that sometimes I may be preoccupied with something going on with me.”

Reflecting on times he’s been distracted by work, Jackman acknowledged that his children might misinterpret his silence. “I don’t want to burden them with that, but not communicating doesn’t help.”

Jackman shared his new habit of addressing his feelings directly with his children: “I find myself saying, ‘Hey guys, sorry if I feel distant; I’m really nervous about this thing, and if I’ve gone off my head, it’s nothing to do with you.’”

This transparency has resonated well with his children, who really appreciate these attempts at open communication. Jackman acknowledged that showing vulnerability as a father has helped him grow closer to his kids.

Throughout his career, Jackman and Furness have kept their family life private, often keeping Oscar and Ava away from the spotlight. They’ve rarely shared pictures of their children, nor do they bring them to many public events.

However, the couple remains vocal about how much their family means to them. In an interview with PEOPLE in 2020, Furness spoke about her children, describing them as grounding influences. “It’s so interesting being a parent, and they’ve both made me smarter than I think I ever could have been on my own,” she shared.

