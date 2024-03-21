Goosebumps Season 2: New Cast, Expected Release Slate, and All We Know So Far

Excited news for Goosebumps fans! Imagine stepping into a world where every shadow holds a secret and every creak in the floorboards sends a shiver down your spine. That’s the world of Goosebumps, where the supernatural meets the every day, and anything can happen. And now get ready for even more thrills because Goosebumps is back for a second season on Disney+! In this new season, fresh faces and mysteries are waiting to be uncovered. Let’s delve into what’s in store for Goosebumps Season 2 and prepare for a journey into the eerie and unknown!

New cast for season 2

In exciting news, Disney+ has confirmed that Goosebumps Season 2 will feature an entirely new cast. The announcement came during the Disney Branded Television presentation at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. While the first season thrilled audiences with its core group of characters, the upcoming installment will introduce a fresh ensemble to tackle supernatural mysteries.

Expected release date

While an exact release date for Goosebumps Season 2 hasn’t been announced yet, fans can expect the new season to hit Disney+ in the near future. With production underway and anticipation building, it won’t be long before we’re treated to another round of spine-tingling adventures.

David Schwimmer joins the cast

In exciting news, former Friends star David Schwimmer has been cast in Goosebumps Season 2! Schwimmer, known for his role as Ross Geller, will be taking on the character of Anthony, a single father with a mysterious past. Charged with caring for his teenage twins and elderly parent, Anthony’s summer takes a supernatural turn when his children become entangled in a chilling mystery. So, get ready to see Schwimmer in a whole new light as he joins the cast of Goosebumps 2!

While Schwimmer is famous for Friends, he recently starred in Little Death, a comedy that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. In it, he plays Martin, a TV writer tangled in a wild adventure with two addicts searching for a stolen backpack.

Plot deets

Season 2 of Goosebumps will delve into a brand new mystery centered around teenage siblings who discover a dark threat lurking within their home. As they unravel the secrets of the past, they find themselves drawn into the chilling story of five teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994. With supernatural forces at play and secrets waiting to be uncovered, Season 2 promises to deliver thrills and chills like never before.

While Season 2 will feature a new cast and setting, the two seasons likely exist within the same universe. This opens the door for guest appearances from former main characters and allows for continuity between the two installments. With Goosebumps Season 1 captivating audiences with its blend of horror and comedy, Season 2 is poised to continue the legacy of the beloved franchise in spine-chilling style.

Season 1 of Goosebumps debuted in October 2023 and quickly become a global hit, drawing 4.2 million total views across Disney+ and Hulu in the first three days. With an incredible cast including Ana Yi Puig, Miles McKenna, Will Price, Justin Long, Zack Morris, Isa Briones, and Rachel Harris, the series captured everybody’s heart. In fact, there’s one more good news, tbnhe upcoming season will feature eight episodes instead of ten with an entirely new cast and setting.

A new anthology approach

Unlike Season 1, which followed a serialized story with a consistent cast, Season 2 of Goosebumps is taking on an anthology approach. We are going to be introduced to a fresh group of characters as they navigate the eerie world of R.L. Stine’s imagination. With each episode bringing a new tale of horror and suspense, Season 2 promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats from start to finish.

With Nicholas Stoller and Rob Letterman at the helm as executive producers, along with showrunner Hilary Winston, Goosebumps Season 2 promises to be another spine-tingling adventure.

So, keep your eyes peeled for updates as we countdown to the release of Goosebumps Season 2!

