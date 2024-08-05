THROWBACK: When Jennifer Lopez Admitted to Having a Crush on Model and First Love MV Co-Star David Gandy

Throughout her extensive career, Jennifer Lopez has been associated with numerous individuals. She has always been candid about her relationships and the people she finds attractive.

One such revelation was made by her back in 2014 when she revealed that she had a crush on British Model David Gandy, who had appeared in her First Love music video, per Hello Magazine.

The singer, who was 44 at the time, had appeared on Live With Kelly and Micheal. Before she made this surprising revelation, she had ended her 2-year relationship with Casper Smart.

While talking about the British model, Lopez said, “Well, I would never ever name anybody, but I just did a video with this model. I don't know if you guys know him, his name is David Gandy… He's in the Dolce and Gabanna ads,” adding, “ I mean, this guy, he's almost perfect. He's almost perfect."

It appears that she moved on from that crush and in terms of her romantic life, she grabbed global headlines when she tied the knot with Ben Affleck. Many of the pair's fans were excited as the couple previously dated but broke up after being engaged.

The Love Don't Cost A Thing songstress shared her wedding pictures, which looked nothing less than a fairytale wedding. The post garnered comments where their fans were congratulating the couple. Together they also reportedly purchased a massive home in Beverly Hills.

Advertisement

But soon, the news about the couple's spit started circulating. It appears that now they are allegedly seeking a divorce. Their Beverly Hills mansion is up for sale for USD 68 million.

Amid this, the singer also garnered backlash for her film This Is Me…Now: A Love Story. Many people online have been criticizing it and apart from that multiple people who have met her or worked with her have been sharing their not-so-pleasant interactions with her.

Amid the backlash and divorce rumors, she was seen with the actor on different occasions, one time during his daughter, Violet’s high school graduation party and also during his son, Samuel’s basketball game in Los Angeles.

Despite that, it appears that the couple may still not be on good terms with each other. As per TMZ, insiders revealed that the couple’s potential divorce process is being slowed down allegedly as they are not talking to each other.

Advertisement

The sources also revealed to the outlet that both individuals have not hired lawyers and instead, their business managers are sorting out the financial aspect behind the divorce. It is challenging as both parties are not communicating with each other.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez Drops Orchestral Version Of Her Hit Song By Bridgerton Composer 25 Years After Its Release