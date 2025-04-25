Madonna’s Son Rocco Ritchie Reveals He Doesn't Feel 'Comfortable' Mixing With Elite Crowd; Rejects 'Nepo Baby' Tag

Rocco Ritchie rejects the nepo baby label despite being the son of pop icon Madonna and renowned director Guy Ritchie. The 24-year-old artist spoke to Fantastic Man magazine for its latest issue and shared his brutally honest opinion on nepotism.

Rocco, who has held six exhibitions to date, believes he has carved his own career, irrespective of having famous parents. When he entered the art industry, he kept his identity private by using the alias Rhed. He later abandoned the pseudonym in 2022 and held an art exhibition in London the following year.

“I always think it’s funny that back in the day, some of the most beautiful cathedrals ever built were constructed by generation after generation of the same family,” he said.

However, he believes the same can’t be said for the nepo babies of this generation. “They are not the most interesting bunch, are they?” he added. Rocco also rejected the label’s association with him, claiming that he never felt “comfortable” mixing with elite crowds.

He preferred the company of skateboarders in London’s South Bank to those from privileged circles. He felt more at ease hanging out with locals and recalled that time as some of the best days of his life.

As for upper-class people, he never found them interesting. Rocco recalled dropping out of the prestigious London art school Central Saint Martins after a tutor criticized his paintings for being “too masculine.”

He revealed that the art teacher intended to call the painting vulgar, which he disagreed with. “I was 18, doing shitty figurative paintings; my work wasn’t even developed enough for anyone to have opinions on it back then,” he added.

However, he felt at home after transferring to the Royal Drawing School in Shoreditch and eventually moved out of his family home. Madonna and Ritchie, who tied the knot in 2000 but split after eight years of marriage, also share a son, David Banda, 19, who was adopted from an orphanage in Malawi in 2006.