Jennifer Lopez's Ex Casper Smart Had Fling with 25-Year-Old Trans Model; Deets Here

Weeks before Jennifer Lopez's break up with her then-boyfriend, rumors surfaced that he had been dating a transgender model. Luh Ya Papi singer and her boyfriend, who is a dancer, broke up after dating for two and half years. The dancer was reported to have had an intimate encounter with Xristina Marie, after allegations he had cheated on his girlfriend Lopez with another transgender person.

Xristina Marie, who was 25 then, told her story to The Sun, relating that she had met Smart, who was 27 at that time, at a nightclub in Miami, Florida. She said he had been flirtatious with her, stating, "I was in a club and Casper was smiling and being flirty." Well, according to Xristina, everybody in Miami seemed to know who she was, so Smart would have known she was transgender. Following the nightclub encounter, she received his friend request on Instagram; after that, they started talking.

The interactions continued to increase, with Smart meeting Xristina in his car to drive her around Miami. During the ride, Xristina turned to him and asked if he knew who she was. To that, he responded, "I'm not stupid. My name is Smart." They shared a kiss and were involved in more intimate behavior.

''We started fooling around in the car and being touchy. We had a kiss and did a little more.''

Xristina further alleged that Smart asked her to send provocative photos and requested a video chat where he pressured her to strip. Their trysts continued in Los Angeles, where they had another intimate session in his car.

Even after Xristina revealed this, Smart still denied any physical encounter, going further to tell Us Magazine that the story was completely false and that he was weighing all options on considering legal action. One insider revealed the-scandal-did not play a factor in the breakup whatsoever, and Smart said Lopez believes his denials.

By August 2016, it was all over, and sources said it was partly because of trust. "She kicked him out because he cheated on her and he got caught," a source told PEOPLE of their breakup. What seemed like a really fabulous relationship was eventually torn apart by unresolved issues and lingering doubts.

