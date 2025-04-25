Ryan Reynolds Has Big News For Deadpool Fans; Know If The Merc With A Mouth Will Be In Future MCU Movies

Deadpool is one of the most beloved characters when it comes to superhero outings. The character, successfully brought to the screen by Ryan Reynolds, recently joined the grand franchise of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor had a lot to share on the subject.

In a conversation with Time, the Green Lantern actor addressed whether Deadpool would appear as a supporting character in future Marvel Studios movies.

In case you didn’t know, Fox’s X-Men were recently announced to join the Avengers in the next big ensemble film, the Robert Downey Jr.-starrer Avengers: Doomsday . Moreover, the studio is also planning an X-Men reboot.

During the conversation, Ryan Reynolds was asked if fans would be able to see Deadpool in any movie that features the X-Men. Replying to the outlet, the Proposal actor stated that Deadpool might appear on screen as a supporting character soon.

Meanwhile, according to Screen Rant, Ryan Reynolds also believes that Deadpool would never join the Avengers as part of the X-Men, because that would simply fulfill his dreams.

To the delight of fans of the Merc with a Mouth, the actor from The Adam Project went on to add, “I’m writing a little something right now. It’s an ensemble.”

Deadpool was recently seen entering the MCU through Deadpool & Wolverine. Accompanying him was the great and legendary Hugh Jackman, reprising his iconic role as the immortal Wolverine.

The movie shattered numerous box office records, quickly becoming a fan-favorite entry in the franchise.

Meanwhile, fans can get ready to see the OG X-Men in the MCU. The recently announced cast of Avengers: Doomsday includes Kelsey Grammer, who played Beast, along with Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen as Professor X and Magneto. Other returning actors include Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, and James Marsden, joined by Channing Tatum.