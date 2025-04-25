Are Demi Moore and Georgina Chapman Team Blake Lively Amid Her Legal Feud with Justin Baldoni? Find Out

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

The feud between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni has taken new and shocking turns. In recent days, the Green Lantern actor has received support from some of the most prominent names in the Hollywood film industry.

For those who may not know, Blake Lively was named one of the 100 most influential people by TIME magazine. While the Gossip Girl actress appeared cheerful and in good spirits at the gala, fans took to social media to express their opinions.

Advertisement

However, during the grand event, Blake Lively experienced a sweet gesture. Demi Moore, 62, and Georgina Chapman, 49, posed together with Lively’s mother, Robyn. Not only that, but the two also posed with Blake herself.

All of this comes amid the ongoing legal battle between Lively and her It Ends With Us director, Justin Baldoni.

It is also important to note that the Shallows actress’ court filings have been bombarded with hateful messages. Many fans and celebrities have taken to social media to express their disapproval.

Megyn Kelly made remarks against Blake Lively during an interview with the Daily Mail. The 54-year-old conservative journalist commented on the ongoing lawsuit involving Justin Baldoni and argued that the A Simple Favor actress should not be included among TIME magazine’s 100 most influential people.

Interestingly, the feud between Lively and Kelly escalated after Justin Baldoni ’s production company, along with his film publicist for It Ends With Us, Jennifer Abel, accused Stephanie Jones — Baldoni’s former publicist — of allegedly conspiring with Blake Lively to cover up Abel’s sensitive text messages to the actress.

Advertisement

At the TIME 100 gala, Megyn Kelly went further, accusing the Gossip Girl star of “bastardizing Me Too allegations” in the wake of her sexual harassment lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, claims the actor has already publicly denied.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.



ALSO READ: Is Blake Lively Trying to Use Her Mother for Pity Votes Amid Justin Baldoni Feud? Here’s What Fans Say