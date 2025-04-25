You Season 5: Find Out What Happened to Every Character and Did Joe Actually Die?

You season 5 has got the audience on the edge of their seats with the gripping storyline and shocking twists and turns in every episode. Throughout the Netflix show, Penn Badgley’s Joe Goldberg escapes from getting caught for his crimes.

However, the series finale has other plans for the character. At the end of the season, Joe gets together with Bronte behind the back of Kate. While everything seems to be perfect for Goldberg, soon it all turns deadly. Bronte, along with her group of friends, decides to take Joe down. Tricking him into getting arrested, they ultimately land him in prison.

As for Kate Lockwood, Joe Goldberg’s wife, she heads to New York and attempts to repair Joe’s public image. However, when she discovers that Joe’s violent tendencies are resurfacing, she seeks sole custody of his son, Henry. In the process, she contacts several people from Joe’s past. After obtaining a recorded confession, Kate becomes Henry’s primary caretaker.

Bronte, on the other hand, is one of the more mysterious characters in the Netflix show. She investigates the circumstances surrounding the death of her former TA, Beck. After briefly connecting with Joe, she uncovers the truth—that he was responsible for Beck’s murder. With the help of her online community, Bronte ultimately gets Joe Goldberg arrested.

Other characters, including Raegan, Maggie Lockwood, and Teddy Lockwood, also had significant arcs in the final season. The former two—portrayed by Anna Camp—had a major face-off in the infamous glass cage, where Joe had imprisoned the sisters.

By the end of the series, Maggie Lockwood did not serve time for killing her sister. Instead, she ended up marrying Raegan’s husband and becoming pregnant with his child.

As for Teddy Lockwood, played by Griffin Matthews, he continued to support his half-sister, Kate—a role he had consistently played throughout the show. In the series finale, Teddy took over his father’s company and transformed it into a non-profit organization.

You Season 5 is now available to stream on Netflix.

