Timothée Chalamet Surprises Students at His NYC High School Amid Whirlwind Romance with Kylie Jenner

Timothée Chalamet knows exactly how to embrace nostalgia. The Dune: Part 2 actor recently made a surprise visit to his old school in New York. According to a recent report, Timothée Chalamet visited Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School in New York City. The visit was revealed when the school shared a collage of photos on social media.

The surprise visit, which brought smiles to many faces, took place on April 23, 2025. As seen in an Instagram post, the Call Me by Your Name actor spent time with the students.

Wearing a black t-shirt, Timothée Chalamet also appeared to give a speech, as shown in one of the photos. In addition, the Beautiful Boy actor posed with the teachers of Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School.

The caption on the post by Drama Lag read: “When you have a guest speaker for your Career Management class……. and Timothée Chalamet walks in the room…. you know it’s going to be a great day!”

The post also thanked the A Complete Unknown actor and mentioned Harry Shifman, Sandy Faison, and Kim Bruno—Timothée Chalamet’s former teachers.

All of this comes amid reports of his romantic time with Kylie Jenner . According to sources, the actor is even planning to propose to the highly acclaimed fashion icon soon.

In other news, even Timothée Chalamet’s mother, Nicole Flender, has expressed her approval of her son’s relationship with Kylie Jenner.

For those who may not know, the couple has been sparking romance rumors since 2023. In an interview with Curbed, the actor’s mother had some kind words for Jenner, stating, “I have to say, she’s lovely, she’s very nice to me.”

In case you didn’t know, Nicole Flender is also a veteran actor.

