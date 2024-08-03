Jennifer Lopez Drops Orchestral Version Of Her Hit Song By Bridgerton Composer 25 Years After Its Release

Bridgerton is known for its orchestral take on pop music. The popular Netflix drama has embedded covers of iconic pop artists' hits so far, including Yellow by Coldplay, Cheap Thrills by Sia, Dynamite by BTS, Snow on the Beach by Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey, Bad Guy by Billie Eilish, Ellie Goulding's Lights, Imagine Dragons' Thunder, Ariana Grande's POV, and many more.

One of the composers of Bridgerton has recently given Jennifer Lopez's music a Regency-era twist with a classical cover of her famous song Waiting for Tonight on its 25th anniversary of release.

Two weeks after her 55th birthday party, which was held on a Bridgerton theme such as ball gowns, an orchestra, and horse-drawn carriages, Archer Marsh (a season 3 music composer) released an orchestral interpretation of the dance-pop track from her debut album On The 6. Waiting for Tonight was released in 1999, quickly becoming JLo's first song to top the Billboard Hot Dance Club Songs chart in the US.

It became a major hit that earned nominations for two MTV Video Music Awards and won Best Dance Video. This song has been performed at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve and the Billboard Music Awards among others.

On Friday evening, August 2nd, Marsh posted an Instagram reel showcasing his spin on the track. Jennifer later shared it on her stories, accompanied by a photo in which she looked royal in her Regency-era attire at her Hamptons birthday party held on July 20th.

Marsh had earlier given hints concerning this release through behind-the-scenes snippets showing his band playing outside and inside professional recording studios.

During Lopez’s Bridgerton-themed birthday bash, she embraced her inner Lady Whistledown for the event. In her Instagram caption of the birthday party celebration video, the Atlas star wrote, "Dearest Gentle Reader... And a splendid evening was had by all."

As per People magazine's sources, her husband, Ben Affleck, with whom she is rumored to have marital disputes, was not present at the party. However, Lopez's mother Guadalupe Rodríguez, and some of her close friends attended the Bridgerton-themed birthday bash.

