Justin Bieber Doesn't Plan to Leave LA Despite Bullying; Reflects on Being Caught Up in 'Transactional Nature' of Hollywood

Justin Bieber, who mostly kept quiet on trolling and criticism in the past, has decided to take control of the narrative surrounding his life and marriage. The pop icon is taking down rumors one by one via his official Instagram account.

In his latest post, Bieber clarified that he won't leave Los Angeles despite bullying. He also admitted that he was previously caught up in the transactional nature of Hollywood, but he has changed as a grown man with a son and a wife.

"Everyone telling me to move from La U think I'm gonna get bullied to leave where my influence is most needed? How can we make a change if we run away from the darkness? (sic)" wrote Bieber, before adding, "I too have been caught up in the transactional nature of Hollywood. It's embarrassing, but with that said, I want nothing to do with that as a grown adult with a wife and son. (sic)"

He concluded by saying that he wants to be submerged in the culture of learning from any and everyone, calling himself an "advocate of love and equality."

Since March, reports have been rife that the singer is planning to move out of the United States with his wife Hailey Bieber to move away from the spotlight. Some media outlets claimed that the singer is eager to create a stable environment for his son, Jack Blues, and is planning to relocate abroad. Bieber's latest post dispels these rumors.

Meanwhile, his marriage has been hit with several separation rumors in recent weeks, and nothing that the couple does seems to be putting an end to them. On Thursday, Bieber addressed the "gossip and lies" that have been doing the rounds on the internet about him and his wife. He clarified that his marriage is going strong and people like to comment about it out of "jealousy."

In another post, the singer criticised paparazzi for invading his privacy and going overboard with their cameras. Sharing a chaotic video while being swarmed by paps on Thursday night, he wrote a scathing message, where he mentioned Princess Diana's death as a chilling reminder.

