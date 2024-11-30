Hailey Bieber Celebrates November with Cozy Family Photo Ft. Husband Justin and Baby Jack Blues Bieber; See HERE

Looks like Hailey Bieber is making the most of the final few days of autumn alongside husband Justin Bieber and their newborn son, Jack Blues. The model and entrepreneur took to her Instagram on Friday, November 29, to share a cute and cozy picture with her boys to mark the near end of her favorite month.

In the picture, Hailey and Justin smiled ear to ear as the former cradled their three-month-old during a fall family stroll. The snap featured the Baby singer and the Rhode Beauty founder dressed in thick fur coats, while Jack sat comfortably in a baby carrier strapped to his mom’s chest. “November, aka the best month of the year,” Hailey captioned the upload, which was a carousel instead of a single picture post.

The images that made up the rest of the runway model’s Instagram update were a compilation of beauty products, homemade recipes, and mirror selfies from her birthday month.

Previously, Hailey and Justin showed off their son during Halloween when they dressed up as Ron and Kim Possible from the iconic Disney Channel show Kim Possible. Baby Bieber dressed as Ron’s pet naked mole rat, Rufus, in a pink onesie for his first fright night.

In late October, Hailey also posted a picture of Jack on Instagram, showing him sitting in a stroller with his two little feet peeking out. Jack wore a magenta onesie and had an “I Voted” sticker on one foot. “Happy Halloween! Get out there and vote,” Hailey wrote over the photo ahead of Election Day in November.

Hailey and Justin Bieber welcomed their son in August, with the pop star revealing the arrival of his little bundle of joy in a wholesome Instagram post. “WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER,” he wrote at the time alongside a black-and-white picture of the newborn’s tiny foot. Hailey shared her husband’s post in her Instagram Story, captioning it with the baby’s name as well as a teddy bear and a blue heart emoji.

