Throwback: When Liam Payne Fondly Talked About His Son Bear And Spending Time With The 7-Year-Old

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

Liam Payne breathed his last on Wednesday, October 16, after falling off the balcony of his hotel room on the third floor. While the late singer played multiple roles in his lifetime, being a father to his son Bear was the closest to him.

As the industry mourns the young singer's death, here's looking back at Payne’s 2018 interview with People Magazine, where the late musician shared his feelings about being a dad. The former One Direction band member welcomed his son with his ex, Cheryl Cole, in 2017 when the singer was only 23.

In his conversations with the magazine, the late musician shared that he had always planned on becoming a young dad. While the singer mostly kept his son out of the spotlight, Payne often talked about his role as a father in multiple interviews and podcasts.

Sharing with the magazine, Payne revealed, “I always wanted to be a young dad, but I didn’t really expect that I’d ever be in this place.” He further shared, “I look at him, like, ‘Where’s my little baby gone already? He’s walking around the house, pretending his teddy’s a phone. He’s awesome. And a lot of fun. I love spending time with him.”

Advertisement

Moreover, to share a sneak peek into his dad-life, Payne released his single, Teardrops, wherein he used a picture of his son on the poster from promotions. He also dropped a picture with his son on his Instagram and wrote a caption under, “I want to be on a billboard one day, daddy.”

ALSO READ: Police Find Liam Payne's Hotel Room in Disarray After His Tragic Death; Here's What We Know About the Situation So Far

In one of the previous interviews, the former boy band member revealed that the phase of parenthood had brought in positive changes, as he went six months sober and got admitted to rehab for 100 days in Louisiana to focus on his health.

Later, when the musician posted a video on his YouTube channel, Payne thanked his son and his ex for allowing him to take some time away from them to take care of himself.

In the video further, the singer said, “There’s no point trying to be a dad when you’ve got nothing to teach, and I don’t think up until this point I really had much to say to him, other than just caring for him deeply and loving him very deeply.”

Advertisement

Apart from his son, Liam Payne is survived by his mother and two sisters.

ALSO READ: Did Liam Payne Regret His Controversial Comments About One Direction Bandmates? All We Know Amid His Tragic Passing At 31