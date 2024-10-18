Police Find Liam Payne's Hotel Room in Disarray After His Tragic Death; Here's What We Know About the Situation So Far

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death and substance abuse.

Since Liam Payne’s tragic death on Wednesday, October 16, new images from his third-floor room at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel, Buenos Aires, Argentina, have surfaced on the internet. The photos — verified by Argentina’s biggest newspaper, La Nacion — reportedly show a smashed television, half-empty glasses wine glass, white power spread across, and silver foil lying around the room.

According to multiple sources and phone call transcripts, Payne was assumed to be under the influence of alcohol and drugs when he fell off the balcony. A source close to the investigation informed the Argentine news outlet that the One Direction alum’s body was found on the ground with “a bottle of whiskey, a lighter, and a cellphone.”

Reportedly, police have found packs of medications, including Clonazepam, energy drinks, and other over-the-counter drugs from the late singer. In the wake of the investigations, Argentinian officials vowed to hunt down the person who provided Payne with the illicit drugs without a prescription.

Payne has suffered from substance abuse issues throughout his life and even spoke about it publicly, advocating mental health. In 2021, during his appearance on The Diary of a CEO podcast, the Strip That Down singer opened up about his alcohol addiction and feeling suicidal during the peak of his substance abuse.

“I was worried how far my rock bottom was going to be. Where’s rock bottom for me?” he said at the time. “And you would never have seen it. I’m very good at hiding it. No one would ever have seen it,” Payne added. Upon falling from the third-floor balcony, the singer’s lower part of the skull broke, as per the medics.

According to Alberto Crescenti, the head of SAME, Buenos Aires' public emergency medical services system, the medical team found Payne dead when they arrived at the scene.

“Based on what the team saw, there was apparently a cranial fracture and extremely serious injuries that led to his immediate death,” he told local news channel TN. They tried their best to resuscitate him, but his injuries were “incompatible” with life.