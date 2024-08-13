Throwback: When Loki Star Tom Hiddleston Revealed He Originally Auditioned For THIS Iconic Marvel Superhero Role

Tom Hiddleston, known for portraying Loki, shocked everyone when, in 2019, it was revealed that he initially auditioned for the lead role, Thor, which went on to become one of the most famous fictional characters.

As per Wion, the Night Manager star appeared on Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2019. Many Marvel fanatics may be aware of the audition video of the actor for the 2011 Thor film, which is still making rounds on the internet. Hiddleston spoke about it on the aforementioned show and how he bagged the iconic role of Loki.

He told Fallon that at that time, they were in search of less established actors so that “the audience didn`t have an association.” The Marvel actor stated, “They just wanted people to see these new characters, these new actors and the remit was, if you`re over 6 feet and you've got blonde hair, you can come have a pop at it.”

The Avengers star elaborated that because of this, he never auditioned for Loki and went in for Thor, which, according to him, was “nuts.” The host of the show revealed to him during the conversation that Marvel Studios sent a copy of the audition tape to the show.

The tape showed the Broadway actor donning a blonde wig and carrying a replicated version of the iconic Thor hammer. After the video ended, Hiddlenson stated they could all agree that the right was chosen for this role. For the unversed, Thor's role ultimately went to Chris Hemsworth.

However, despite his cunning nature, Loki is one of those Marvel characters who received immense love from the franchise's global fanbase. He has appeared in several Marvel films, and every time, he has brought the spiciness that his character possesses to the screen. No wonder why this character is cherished!

The actor also appears in a series with the same title as the name of his character. The series premiered in 2021. The cast also includes Jonathan Majors, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Ke Huy Quan, Tara Strong, Cailey Fleming, and many more.

So far, MCU has released 2 seasons, and both the seasons of the show can be steamed on Disney+.

