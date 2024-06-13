Tom Hiddleston Shares Heartbreaking Line For Loki's Character Arc; Says 'I Could Have Done It'

Tom Hiddleston embodied the Loki character for 12 years. We all know, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) means intriguing and suspenseful narrative. And the actors need to improvise their dialogue sometimes per the context. That's what happened with Hiddleston during his final days as the Norse God of Mischief. In Variety's Actors on Actors, the actor recalled how he came up with Loki's final line in the series.

Tom Hiddleston remembers the last line of Loki’s character

Tom Hiddleston sat down with Shogun star Anna Sawai in the latest interview on Variety's Actors on Actors series. As they discussed Loki's final lines in the series and its deeper meaning, Sawai asked Hiddleston to be more detailed about that moment as it was more focused on sacrifice.

Sawai specifically asked about Loki's impactful last words, "I know what I want. I know what kind of god I need to be—for you. For all of us." Hiddleston then started detailing about how this line served as a nod to a scene from the 2011 film Thor.

The actor shared that the directors had approached him with an open-ended question about what he thought Loki might say in his last moments. Hiddleston recalled the closing scene of Thor where Loki's desperate words to his father were, "I could have done it, Father--for you. For all of us."

Advertisement

He explained, "It's full of need, desperation, yearning for acceptance, and misguided intention. It's full of his own broken heart." Reflecting on this, Hiddleston pondered whether he should echo that line, but in a way that carried a transformed meaning—one imbued with love, sacrifice, selflessness, and generosity.

After delivering his final words, Loki departed from his friends at the TVA and utilized his divine powers to stabilize the multiverse from his solitary throne at the end of time.

Co-director Moorhead also revealed that Hiddleston’s intentional callback, improvised on set, adds a poignant layer to the finale’s last line. As per ComicBook.com, He said that they all were working on that but it was not initially supposed to have a callback to Thor, but, since it was Hiddleston's last line in the series, the actor suggested getting back to the beginning and that's how it was all crafted which later became one so emotional line.

Advertisement

Tom Hiddleston is not sure if Loki has a future in the MCU

The British star was asked on the Jimmy Kimmel Live talk show whether he was done playing the Asgardian god of mischief and Thor's adopted brother.

And it was an ambiguous answer from the actor. He seems to be not sure about the future of the character in the MCU. Hiddleston, in his reply, said: “I don’t know. I really don’t know.” “I know that we’ve reached some sort of narrative conclusion with season 2, which feels very satisfying to me,” he added.

Hiddleston also said that he does not see Loki as a villain, but instead says he "once upon a time was making some misguided choices," which made him "slightly more generous, loving and heroic choices."

When Kimmel talked about it, Hiddleston responded that every time someone says that, it kind of blows his mind. He is grateful for what the role has done for his career, exclaiming it has "changed the course of my life completely."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Tom Hiddleston And Anna Sawai Talk About Loki And Shogun’s Connection; Former Reveals His Way Of Looking At Loki