Throwback: When Macaulay Culkin Revealed He Can't Watch Home Alone Because Of THIS Reason

Home Alone is one of the films that brings back nostalgia to many and, of course, allows one to enjoy all the Christmassy vibes. It’s likely that out of 10 other people, 8 might have watched the film.

The movie became a massive box office success globally and is considered a Christmas classic and there are definitely no whys or doubts about it. As Kevin humorously says in the film "Mom, does Santa Claus have to go through customs?"

But did you know the main character whose freedom is short-lived in the movie, Kevin McCallister, an eight-year-old boy played by Macaulay Culkin, once revealed in an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2018 that there’s a reason behind him not being able to watch Home Alone, the 1990 famous hit? Isn’t it quite surprising that its fame itself has a reason for him not to watch the film?

ALSO READ: Tyrese Gibson Overwhelmed After Fast X Costars Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez Surprise Him; 'I Don’t Obligate Anyone to Show Up'

It wasn't until an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2018 that Macaulay Culkin had some pretty surprising things to say about Home Alone. When the film was brought up, it was met with hilarious and enlightening comments as to why he usually skips watching it.

As he explained, his aversion to watching Home Alone runs much deeper than what one might expect. He referred to the film as “background radiation at Christmastime,” noting how it seemed to follow him everywhere during the holidays. “It’s flattering and creepy at the same time,” he said about the requests he gets from fans to watch the movie with them. “People ask to watch it with me, and it’s kind of like, ‘Oh, thank you, but no.’”

Advertisement

This reaction came as a surprise to many fans who romanticized Culkin’s classic wide-eyed expression of shock and disbelief, one of the film’s most memorable moments. He revealed at that time that despite the endless requests to recreate that iconic face, he used to humorously dismiss them. “I’ve been there, done that already. I’m 37, OK? OK, Mom?” He joked when was 37 years old, emphasizing that while the memory is cherished, he's already moved beyond it.

ALSO READ: 'I Gotta Stop': Neil Young Explains Why He Chose To Cancel His Crazy Horse Tour

Culkin’s aversion to the film goes beyond mere nostalgia. He admitted that watching Home Alone evoked a different kind of memory for him. Instead of enjoying the film as others did, he found himself reliving the behind-the-scenes experiences. “I can’t watch it the same way other people do,” he explained.

Culkin even joked that Christmastime is “my season,” hinting at the film’s inescapable presence and how it dominates the holiday landscape.

Advertisement

It's understandable he's likely overwhelmed with the movie's production history, the connection with the cast and crew, and the minutiae of filming that overshadows the film’s entertainment value for him making the film less of a holiday treat and more of a stream of consciousness trip to professional and personal memories.

However, Culkin's portrayal of Kevin is filled with innocence and mischief. His ability to deliver comedic lines with perfect timing made the character relatable and endearing to audiences. Critics even noted that his humor resonated with both children and adults, contributing significantly to the film's charm, as Kevin’s famous dialogue goes: "Guys! I'm eating junk and watching rubbish. You better come out and stop me!"

ALSO READ: 10 Best Catherine O'Hara Movies and Shows to See Before Watching Beetlejuice Beetlejuice; From Penelope to Schitt’s Creek