Throwback: When Matthew Perry Said He Wanted To Be Remembered Beyond Friends

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol, drug addiction and death

Matthew Perry has etched his name in the comedy sphere with his brilliant portrayal of the Friends character but the late star wanted to be remembered beyond it. He starred as the popular and beloved Chandler Bing throughout the 10 seasons of the legendary NBC sitcom that also earned him an Emmy nomination, all while dealing with the biggest struggle of his life.

In his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry frankly opened up about his long battle with alcohol and drug addiction that ate away at his happiness. Even though he was surrounded by the best group of co-stars who didn’t leave his side in the worst of times, the Canadian actor revealed that it took him decades to overcome his drug abuse. The addiction was triggered by a Vicodin prescription following a jet ski accident, per ABC News.

Perry shared his motivations to aid several others who were struggling with addiction or were in a similar dark place in a 20/20 interview in 2022. He told Diane Sawyer that “the big terrible thing” or addiction was too powerful for someone to battle alone.

Hence, he wanted to dedicate his life to providing help and support to victims after his recovery and also established a sober house. The Hollywood star acknowledged his influence as a Friends star and said he would “take advantage” of that power to help people with addiction.

Additionally, the actor noted that he would go to any lengths to support people and that is how he desired to be remembered. Perry highlighted that while Friends was a significant part of his life, he did want his support for people with addiction to be the first thing mentioned after he died.

"When I die, I don't want 'Friends' to be the first thing that's mentioned. I want [helping people] to be the first thing that's mentioned, and I'm gonna live the rest of my life proving that,” the star declared on the Q With Tom Power podcast in 2022.

To elaborate on that, Perry explained he would say “the best thing” about him was that he could never turn down someone who needed help, especially with any sort of addiction. He said, "The best thing about me, bar none, is that if somebody comes to me and says, 'I can't stop drinking, can you help me?' I can say 'yes' and follow up and do it.”

Simultaneously, he expressed gratitude for his Friends co-stars, Jennifer Anniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer in his memoir. He wrote that they were like the group of penguins who would group around an injured penguin and help it until it recovered fully, per ABC. Him being the injured penguin.

The book also refers to instances when Perry would be drunk, high, or hungover on set, something his Friends’ co-stars routinely got a whiff of. Anniston was said to be deeply concerned for her good friend and co-star.

Unfortunately, Matthew Perry passed away in October 2023 after he was discovered unresponsive in his Pacific Palisades home. He was 54. His untimely demise shocked the world and prompted an outpour of love and blessings from his vast fanbase around the world who shall cherish him for years to come.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

