Matthew Perry Death Investigation To Be Overseen By US Postal Services Alongside DEA? Here's What Report Says

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death and substance abuse.

A number of federal agencies have been prodded into action by the death of Matthew Perry. In October, Perry was found dead in his Pacific Palisades hot tub. His assistant called 911 but first responders were unable to revive him and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Federal agencies escalate inquiry into Matthew Perry’s death; Here's what reports say

According to TMZ, U.S. Postal Inspection Service is now working with the DEA to identify the source of the ketamine that killed him. Law enforcement sources confirm that federal investigative forces are being employed to try and find out if any drugs came in through the mail for Perry. The postal inspectors are contributing their knowledge on package tracking and other mail-related investigation techniques.



As per the aforementioned news outlet, local police together with DEA had been conducting investigations over Perry's death for months. The toxicology report concluded that the cause of his death was acute effects associated with ketamine use. Although he had been receiving ketamine infusion therapy for mental issues more than a week prior to his death, an autopsy done by the medical examiner indicated that this was not where he got it from. This implies he may have procured it from sources other than medicine.

Mathew Perry's death was sudden and unexpected, his friends recall

Close friends of Perry in Hollywood have stated that he looked healthy before passing away, thinking he was sober and ready to start a foundation for addicts. However, he was found dead in his tub in October sending shockwaves across the globe.

For the very few people who haven't seen Friends, Matthew Perry - best known for playing the scarcastic It-boy Chandler Bing (on Friends). He was a much loved figure among Hollywood circles. Born in Williamstown, Massachusetts on August 19th 1969, Perry was active for several decades as one of television's most memorable actors. Besides Friends, he featured prominently in shows like The Odd Couple, Cougar Town, or movies such as 17 Again and The Whole Nine Yards. He wrote candidly about his battle with addiction which formed part of his memoir Friends, Lovers and The Big Terrible Thing. Despite this dark side to his personal life, he wanted help people struggling with dependency and was even at the planning stage of establishing his own company. His sense of humor, his talent, and his strength were all deeply impressed upon fans as well as workmates.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

